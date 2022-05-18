Kaleyra Sets June 2022 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences over the next several weeks:

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Format: Virtual 1x1 and Small Group Meetings

Company Representatives: CEO Dario Calogero, CFO Giacomo Dall'Aglio

Jefferies Software Conference

Date: Wednesday-Thursday, June 1-2, 2022

Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings

Location: San Francisco, CA

Company Representatives: CEO Dario Calogero, CFO Giacomo Dall'Aglio

Cowen's 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday-Thursday, June 1-2, 2022

Format: In-Person Presentation

Location: New York, NY

Company Representatives: CEO Dario Calogero, CFO Giacomo Dall'Aglio

For additional information, please contact your financial institution's representative, or contact Kaleyra's investor relations team at KLR@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

