Erin DeRuggiero NAMED ONE OF THE 2022 PM360 ELITE 100

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, has named Erin DeRuggiero, CEO of TI Health, as one of the 2022 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Data Miners category. Now in its eighth year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

Targeting Intelligence (PRNewsfoto/TI Health) (PRNewswire)

Erin DeRuggiero , CEO of TI Health, NAMED ONE OF THE 2022 PM360 ELITE 100

The PM360 Award honors Erin's achievements and contribution to her organization, and the differentiated insights and analytics perspective she brings to the healthcare industry. This recognition comes only a month after being named one of twenty-eight Women of Distinction by MM+M, an annual round-up of women breaking boundaries and contributing to innovation in healthcare, analytics, marketing, and media.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside such an inspiring group of ELITE innovators and strategic thinkers," said DeRuggiero. "Our Affiniti™ insights & analytics platform makes omnichannel personalization a reality and I'm thrilled I get to be a part of solving pressing market challenges for our customers through data and technology."

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals and teams who have made a significant impact on the life sciences and healthcare industries throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 20 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Drug Researchers and Developers, Entrepreneurs, Environmental Champions, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, Philanthropic Heroes, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.

"Our industry accomplished great things during the pandemic to ensure people could be protected against COVID, treated for it, and still access all of the other medications they need, but this disruption to our world also revealed ways in which our industry could be even better," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Many of this year's winners sprang into action to improve areas the pandemic exposed as needing changes, including addressing health equity, social determinants of health, clinical research, patient access and affordability, and much more. That's what makes them the most influential people our industry has to offer—their ability to push the industry forward to make healthcare better for all."

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2022 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2022-pm360-elite-100 .

Additionally, the 2022 ELITE 100 will be celebrated at the annual ELITE Awards Event, which will be held at 230 FIFTH in New York City on July 13th starting at 7 PM EST. A special keynote address from Uber ELITE Winner Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical, Pfizer Inc., will kick-off the celebration.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets .

About TI Health

TI Health is a data driven marketing and predictive analytics company, delivering omnichannel insights and activation solutions for healthcare companies and pharmaceutical brands. TI Health's proprietary predictive analytics platform Affiniti™ uses machine learning to map content, messaging, and channel strategy preferences of HCPs for leading pharmaceutical brand marketers in the United States.

For more information about TI Health's products and services, visit http://www.tihealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn to new developments at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tihealth

Contact: press@tihealth.com

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TI Health