SuperCom Secures New Contract for Sweden's Juvenile National Electronic Monitoring Project

Marks SuperCom's third national electronic monitoring project in Sweden and its fifth national project in the Nordic countries.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2022 SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, has secured a contract with the Swedish National Board of Institutional Care for a full-scale high-security Juvenile electronic monitoring project in the country. SuperCom won this project while offering brand new capabilities and features as part of the PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite planned to be deployed. This project marks SuperCom's third national electronic monitoring project in Sweden and its fifth national project in the Nordic countries.

Through its innovative and proven technology and services, SuperCom aims to support the Swedish government's efforts to improve public safety efficacy, reduce prison overcrowding, and lower recidivism. The project will include the PureSecurity GPS monitoring solution, providing continuous tracking of offenders in the indoor and outdoor areas. The project is set to cover all EM Juvenile offender programs within Sweden for a duration of up to four years.

The award was won through a formal competitive bid process against other EM vendors with a strong presence in the EU. SuperCom expects to deploy the initial order and generate revenues shortly after the project launch, which is expected in the second half of 2022.

"We are pleased to have secured this contract. Once again, outscoring any other player in this competitive tender. This project is the third national electronic monitoring program in Sweden and follows a successful ongoing project with Sweden Probation and Police agencies. This third national contract signals the validation of our solution, service, and customer satisfaction. Sweden is a known pioneer in adopting innovative EM solutions in Europe, and its choice in SuperCom has become self-evident. We are honored to support countries in taking advantage of the numerous benefits of electronic monitoring programs and supporting their activities. We see the increasing number of European countries adopting our EM technology and services as a clear display of trust and validation of the quality of our products," commented Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.

"Many countries that are opting for our EM technology are among the most advanced and evolved EM countries in the world, practicing a modernized and effective approach towards alternatives to incarceration and emphasizing offenders' successful re-entry into society. We believe our rapid expansion and growing brand recognition in Europe and the U.S. ideally position us to capitalize on a valuable pipeline of EM project opportunities worldwide. And we expect to win more projects in the coming future," Ordan concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

