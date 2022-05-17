Kemin Food Technologies to Present Session at Tortilla Industry Association Convention

Presentation examines clean label solutions to improve the quality and shelf life of tortillas

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, will present a session during the 2022 Tortilla Industry Association (TIA) Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 17-19.

Lan Ban, Ph.D, Director of Research & Development, Kemin Food Technologies – North America, will present the session, "Improvement of Tortilla Textural Shelf Life." The session will highlight preferred characteristics of tortillas and showcase how 'minor' ingredient solutions play a major role in keeping tortillas fresh and trouble free.

Dr. Ban's research focuses on identifying and developing functional ingredients for textural, oxidative and microbial shelf-life extensions in various food systems, including tortillas.

Ban's presentation at the TIA Convention will highlight the findings of the Kemin Food Technologies – North America team, including:

Minor ingredients such as emulsifiers, enzymes and gums have a major impact on texture and shelf life in tortilla formulations.

Clean label emulsifier blends have been found to be equally effective as traditional synthetic solutions in slowing down staling and extending the textural shelf life of tortillas.

"A complex blend of ingredients can have a major impact on the overall quality and shelf life of your tortillas," said Ban. "Effective formulations require the inclusion of minor ingredients such as enzymes to control the staling that impacts tortillas' strength and stretchiness and makes them easier to break apart. Enzymes are like locks—they are powerful, but also tricky to use, so I will be explaining how to use them effectively."

Optimization is often required, as different types of tortillas require different blends of enzymes and emulsifiers. "Our research evaluated the effectiveness of both traditional and clean label enzyme/emulsifier blends to find the ideal solution to improve quality and staling. Results showcase the right mix of clean label emulsifier blends can be more effective and extend the textural shelf life of tortillas than traditional synthetic versions," said Ban.

Kemin offers a portfolio of tortilla solutions designed to help manufacturers create tortilla products that stay soft, moist and pliable throughout their shelf life using label-friendly ingredients. By matching your various formulation requirements with the proper solutions, Kemin experts can help you meet your operational and shelf life challenges with value-added batch pack and premix solutions for your tortilla products.

Click here to learn more about Kemin tortilla solutions that include dough conditioners and softeners to enzyme blends and batch packs, as well as mold inhibitors to keep tortillas fresh and appealing.

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Carrie Livingston, Director of Media Relations, carrie@colinkurtis.com, +1 815 519 8302

