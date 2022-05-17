Industry Veteran Larry Chiavaro Joins AIO Logic's Advisory Board

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIO Logic, Inc., a provider of end-to-end commercial loan and portfolio management technology, today announced the addition of Larry Chiavaro, the former Co-Founder of First Associates/ Vervent, to its advisory board.

"Larry is a well-respected industry veteran whose deep experience in growing financial services companies will greatly benefit AIO as we go to market" said AIO CEO George Souri.

"AIO has built a very advanced loan and portfolio management platform. Having a real end-to-end platform with all the functionality and data in one place is of tremendous benefit to commercial lenders," said Chiavaro.

AIO's flagship product is a cloud-based loan and portfolio management platform called Axis. AXIS is the only end-to-end solution capable of managing the complex requirements and bespoke loan structures of SMB and middle-market commercial lending.

"Axis delivers unprecedented data integration and automation, giving users centralized access to every aspect of a loan. Instead of multiple systems and manual data management, Axis integrates and automates the data and business logic saving hours of work while significantly reducing error rates" says Souri.

Axis provides native handling of revolving, term, ABL, delayed draw, and bespoke loan structures, as well as fixed and variable rate structures. According to the Company, Axis is the only commercial loan management platform that integrates CRM, financial spreading, loan servicing, and portfolio monitoring into a single platform.

According to Chiavaro, "AIO's team comes from lending and successfully operated a tech-enabled lender for many years. That gave me a great deal of confidence that the 'lender centric' AIO Axis platform was built to deal with real-world use by people with the experience to know what that means."

About AIO Logic: AIO Logic is a financial technology company providing SaaS solutions to SMB and middle-market commercial lenders. AIO's loan management platform, Axis, automates, integrates, and optimizes the commercial loan process saving time and increasing accuracy.

For more information about AIO or the Axis platform, contact AIO Logic, Inc. at info@aiologic.io.

