GOBankingRates Continues To Grow Its Unique Audience, Reaching New Record Levels

GOBankingRates' audience has grown by nearly 400% in the past 15 months.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates , a leading personal finance digital media destination, has experienced almost 400% growth in users in the past 15 months as users flock to the site seeking information, education, and direction on how to improve their financial wellness.

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates) (PRNewswire)

In the current financial climate, the average consumer is dealing with so many headwinds, including rising prices due to inflation, an increasingly complex tax landscape , an ongoing pandemic, and a new frontier in the world of investing with the rise of crypto , NFTs and other alternative assets. Amid all of these difficulties, GOBankingRates remains dedicated to its mission to educate and assist all Americans on how to improve their finances, and build budgets and plans to protect and grow their money.

As we remain focused on this mission, GOBankingRates is on an unprecedented growth path, projected to soon have more than 10 million monthly unique visitors. GBR is able to keep delivering fresh, authoritative content thanks to a robust team of experienced journalists and an innovative in-house research team that provides industry-leading surveys and studies on a number of topics to help consumers, such as our annual rankings of the Best Banks and Best Credit Cards . Moreover, GOBankingRates has built a breaking news desk to help our readers stay up to date on the most timely topics and information. In addition, GOBankingRates continues to expand our audience through our newsletters , social media feeds and the new "Live Richer" podcast .

GOBankingRates remains a free resource for all Americans despite the trends that are driving more competitor financial sites to add paywalls to reach their content. GOBankingRates is committed to free access, as well as to continually rolling out new features, providing access to leading experts' insights and sharing the best-in-class financial products and services that can help the GOBankingRates audience to Live Richer ™.

"Unlike many of the other leading personal finance sites, GOBankingRates is investing to expand our award-winning team of writers and editors to bring as much value as we can for our audience across all topics in their financial journey," says GOBankingRates President Jeff Bartlett. "We are focused on reaching everyone who wants to improve their finances, whether that means getting out of debt, building a retirement plan, learning how to invest in stocks or crypto, or saving for kids, college or a home."

"We are committed to bringing the highest quality personal finance content and insight to our growing readership," adds Don Sena, Senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships at GOBankingRates. "We continue to dedicate resources to large enterprise and research projects around key personal finance topics such as taxes, the most influential money experts , how to support small businesses in your community and financial literacy . We are laser focused on helping all readers through their own personal finance journey."

If you have any further questions, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Gabrielle Olya

GOBankingRates.com

golya@consumertrack.com

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

Related Links

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOBankingRates