Data and Analytics Practitioners Join Thought Leaders at AIRSIDE 2022 to Explore Industry Challenges and Solutions For Modern Data-driven Organizations

Second annual live and virtual event helps organizations align priorities with data management, governance, and security by sharing best practices, experiences, and pitfalls

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As both businesses and individuals continue to make significant decisions about their digital destiny, inappropriate data usage and bad data security can run rampant. Digital citizens and IT assets can be located anywhere and require cyber security technologies that offer high levels of integration, automation, and orchestration capabilities according to Gartner . To help modern data-driven organizations meet today's complex data management challenges, Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, will host AIRSIDE Live 2022 , an award-winning event that brings together industry leaders and visionaries to share how they secure, govern, and maximize the value of data in NYC on May 25-26, 2022.

To register for the live or virtual event, click here .

"AIRSIDE Live is the premier event for anyone looking to supercharge and protect how their teams leverage data to identify new revenue opportunities while establishing and ensuring consumer trust," said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal at Sanjmo. "With a stellar line-up of industry experts and thought leaders, the event helps audiences learn from some of the best minds in data management and security and apply best practices that allows them to innovate faster and cost-effectively and remove the typical security and compliance concerns that prohibit their organization from driving forward."

AIRSIDE Live 2022 focuses on top of mind issues and possible resolutions facing modern, data-driven organizations. Keynotes presented by data luminaires such as Aaron Carreras, Vice President, Data Management and Transparency Services Technology and Nate Weisz, Product Owner/IT Director at Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Cheryl Flink, Global Vice President, Leadership Research & Analytics at Center for Creative Leadership, Sanjeev Mohan, Principle, Sanjmo, Jeff Becraf, Head of U.S. Sales for Data & AI at Kyndryl, Guy Adams, Chief Technology Officer at dataops.live, Doron Porat, Data Infra Group Leader, Yotpo, Mike Meriton, Co-Founder & COO, EDM Council and Mike Meriton, Co-Founder & COO, EDM Council who will share how organizations can accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance.

By deep diving into all things big data, data security, and data governance, the live, in-person and virtual event will bring together hundreds of customers, technical experts, partners, and industry authorities who will share first-hand knowledge and expertise, use cases, and best practices. The event is designed to help organizations successfully and safely leverage their cloud and on-prem assets, maintain compliance, and safeguard personally identifiable information (PII). AIRSIDE Live will revolve around four key pillars:

Data Management : from establishing effective data ops to lifecycle management to leveraging cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid environments.

Data Security: from ensuring identity access management and data discovery to achieving visibility into access of applications and data.

Data Privacy & Data Governance: from maintaining ever-evolving compliance regulations and data governance to building data privacy as a feature, and more.

Data as a Product: from creating value with modern analytics and data science to learning about actual use cases.

AIRSIDE is also pleased to join forces with Data and Tech Aid (D.A.T.A.), a volunteer community formed by individuals and businesses with roots in data & analytics and technology, to support the organization's mission of providing medical relief to the people in Ukraine. Together, their goal is to drive awareness and support for the Kyiv School of Economics Charitable Foundation (KSE CF) by raising money to purchase 10,000 medical kits, worth $1 million in 6 weeks. To donate click here or r egister to hear them speak at the event.

About Okera

Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives. Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact info@okera.com, or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

