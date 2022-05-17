Concord Technologies Announces Concord Cloud Fax and Workflow on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Concord's customers can now benefit from streamlined cloud faxing through Salesforce.

SEATTLE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Technologies today announced it has launched its CloudFax suite of solutions on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to streamline sending documents through Salesforce. The app allows for easier receiving of faxes – even larger ones with images – directly to Salesforce, automatically eliminating the cumbersome manual process.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Concord Cloud Fax and Workflow is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000QsUuuEAF

CloudFax

CloudFax is a secure cloud-based faxing solution for regulated industries, including healthcare. This new alignment allows for improved document faxing, requiring no user interaction to pass the received fax and metadata to Salesforce. Additionally, an improved manual option allows users the opportunity to edit and customize their fax, and confirm visually what is being sent to Salesforce, before hitting send. This is especially useful in healthcare, where regulations may limit or exclude certain parts of a fax from being sent.

Comments on the News

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to align ourselves with Salesforce," said Christopher Larkin , Concord Technologies CTO. "Salesforce's advanced cloud technology is popular among our customers in healthcare and beyond, and this integration will make sharing documents into Salesforce a whole lot easier."

"CloudFax is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by making secure, cloud-based faxing a whole lot easier," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

