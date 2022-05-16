plusOne Launches Sexual Personality Quiz in Celebration of Masturbation May

Leading Sexual Wellness Brand Invites Consumers to Discover Who They are, In and Out of the Bedroom to Promote Sexual Health and Self-Pleasure

NEWTON, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- plusOne , the leading provider of sexual wellness devices, today announced the launch of a sexual personality quiz in celebration of May's Masturbation Awareness Month. The quiz highlights the brand's overarching efforts to break down barriers and outdated taboos regarding sexual self-pleasure and emphasize the critical role sexual health plays in overall well-being.

The unique quiz includes fun, offbeat questions such as pop culture, self-care, and intimacy preferences to determine their go-to device. Results feature four of the brand's best-selling devices including the Vibrating Wand, Dual Vibrating Massager, Fluttering Arouser and Vibrating Bullet, with different vibration, sensation, and stimulation levels. plusOne is inviting women (and couples) to use it to discover which pleasure-inducing product is best suited for them and encourage them to take control of their sexual health as a part of their self-care routine.

For plusOne, the ability to escape your thoughts and connect with your bodies feels like the most vital kind of self-care. "With this new quiz and our recently launched 'Good Vibrations' playlist, plusOne hopes to spark - and normalize - conversations around masturbation as the ultimate act of self-love. We will continue to provide education to consumers and are committed to democratizing this growing category by making wellness devices that are affordable, accessible, and approachable through our robust offerings," said Jamie Leventhal, Founder and CEO of plusOne.

All plusOne sexual wellness devices, which available at most major food, drug and mass retailers in the U.S. and beyond, are satisfyingly superior: each is fully waterproof, made with body-safe silicone, solidly crafted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and quick-charging USB cables, delivering powerful pulsations with a variety of vibration settings easily controlled with a quick touch of a button. To learn more about plusOne and its product offerings, visit: https://myplusone.com/.

About plusOne®

plusOne® is breaking down barriers and outdated taboos regarding sexual self-pleasure with our line of beautiful, high-performance, and affordable sexual wellness products. Designed by the beauty and personal care company clio, plusOne® was originally conceived (and we continue to look at the brand) through the lens of beauty and wellness – making the foundation and continuing essence of the brand unique. plusOne® has already made major strides toward eliminating the stigma of sexual self-pleasure by making premium and approachable sexual wellness products available affordably at most major food, drug and mass retailers in the U.S. and abroad. The plusOne® range includes several different types of products and styles fit for any need, allowing women (and couples!) to enjoy themselves however they choose, whenever they choose.

All plusOne® products are manufactured with body-safe silicone and are waterproof. Each plusOne® product is ultra-hygienic and easy to clean, providing the best self-pleasure with the touch of a button. While many sexual wellness devices are expensive, plusOne® is democratizing the category with high-quality vibrators and arousers at a cost everyone can afford.

