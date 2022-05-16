Infinix Launches All-New Show Stopping NOTE 12 Series With Ultra-Fast Charging

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today released its all-new NOTE 12 Series that includes high-performance variants with the 120W Hyper Charge capabilities, a sleek 6.7" FHD+ Super Light AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera and more. The series includes two variants – the NOTE 12 VIP, NOTE 12 G96 that offer well rounded, innovative performance features such as aerospace-grade ultra-thin glass fiber, up to 5GB of extended random access memory (RAM) and 103 charging and battery protections that keep users' devices charged safely up whenever they need them.

The All-New NOTE 12 VIP (PRNewswire)

"Infinix is creating a new standard for high-quality smartphone performance and design with its new NOTE 12 Series, which embodies impeccable form and function." shared Vento Lin, Product Manager of NOTE Series at Infinix Mobility. "This series packs quick-charging power and strong chipsets into an iconic design that is perfect for emerging professionals who need a light, flexible and high-performance device."

The Future of Fast Charging

The NOTE 12 VIP is one of the thinnest smartphones equipped with 120W ultra-fast hyper charging speeds, making this lightweight smartphone more portable than ever while staying powered all day long.

Infinix integrated the NOTE 12 VIP smartphone with 120W Hyper Charge and a 4500mAh battery to give users maximized battery capacity and supersonic charging speeds that power up the device from 0% to 100% battery power in just 17-minutes1. To help achieve fast-charging capabilities, Infinix incorporated a dual-charge pump and dual-cell battery. This enables the NOTE 12 VIP to adjust the voltage and amperage to the optimal ratio, as well as doubles the available input.

Keeping ultra-fast charging safe, the smartphone includes 103 charging and battery protection features, which span the entire charging cycle for the charger, circuit and battery. On top of the all-encompassing projection features, the NOTE 12 VIP also has 18 thermal sensors to monitor the device's temperature in real-time to ensure that the smartphone charging is always safe. Enhancing the charging benefits even further, the NOTE 12 VIP uses platinum superconducting material that increases the corrosion resistance of the charging cable for great charging material longevity.

By combining all of these beneficial features, the NOTE 12 VIP's charge cycle counts up to 800 with up to 85%2 battery capacity retained. Additionally, the NOTE 12 VIP's 120W Hyper Charge is certified by the TüV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System certification, which proves its reliability and longevity when charging daily.

In addition to the NOTE 12 VIP, the NOTE 12 G96 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 33W Super Charge.

Breathtaking Design Language

The NOTE 12 VIP boasts a stylish and sophisticated design wrapped with high-performance features to create the ideal smartphone. The device utilizes aerospace-grade ultra-thin glass fiber material with the texture of glass and the strength of carbon fiber. The material gives the NOTE 12 VIP feather-light proportions and a 7.89mm ultra-sleek design that weighs only 199 grams.

Packed with Style, Power & Performance (PRNewswire)

Encased in this next-level design is a 6.7"3 FHD+ Super Light AMOLED display that provides users with a crisp screen packed with crucial image features such as 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 10-bit color depth with over 1 billion colors and great contrast ratios. The AMOLED display features a flexible screen that enables a stunningly capable 3.1mm narrow lower bezel and a 93.1% screen to body ratio with stronger screen impact resistance. The display also provides users with a silky-smooth visual experience with a sharp 120Hz ultra-refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling that instantly synchronizes with every swipe. Additionally, a low blue light eye comfort certification, accredited by TÜV Rheinland, the NOTE 12 VIP allows users to enjoy hours of use with less eye fatigue.

Users can also experience immersive visuals with the NOTE 12 G96's 6.7" FHD+ True Color AMOLED display that yields crystal clear brightness even in broad daylight offering a range of flexible options for different consumers.

Capture Fantastic Photos

The NOTE 12 VIP smartphone's 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera, consists of a 13MP Ultra-wide angle lens and a Depth lens with Laser Detection Auto Focus that shoots fantastic photos. The camera incorporates a large 1/1.67-inch sensor with a 12000x9000 ultra-high resolution. It supports 9-in-1 pixel binning, producing large 1.92μm pixels that take in more light for maximum detail. The addition of Laser Detection Auto Focus also effectively improves the phone's focus in low light conditions.

The NOTE 12 G96 is equipped with a 50MP Ultra Night Camera with a depth and AI lens. All devices in the NOTE 12 lineup feature a 16MP selfie camera for the perfect selfie.

All the Speed & Power You Need

The MediaTek Helio G96 Ultra Gaming Processor provides more speed and power to the NOTE 12 G96 and NOTE 12 VIP. The octa-core processer incorporates two powerful Arm Cortex-A76 processor cores clocked up to 2.05GHz and Arm Mali G57 GPU that works in tandem to harness next-level intelligence for groundbreaking performance. This is paired with fast 2133MHz LPDDR4X memory and turbo-charged UFS 2.2 storage that yields super-fast data bandwidth.

Infinix expands the NOTE 12 VIP, NOTE 12 G96's 8GB memory to 13GB by integrating RAM and ROM to provide users with up to 5GB extended RAM. This improves the smartphone's processing speed and accelerates performance when users are using their smartphone to multi-task with various functions and tasks delivering extra power when it's needed.

Additional key features:

Dual Speakers with DTS: The NOTE 12 Series creates a powerful 360-degree surround sound with enhanced audio.

Graphene Cooling System: The NOTE 12 VIP has 9-Layer Colling System with graphene and Vapor-Chamber Liquid Cooling for up to 15-degrees Celsius reduction 4 in core temperature. Additionally, the NOTE 12 G96 is equipped with a 10-Layered Graphene Cooling system.

Linear Motor Tactile Systems: The NOTE 12 VIP integrates a Dual X-axis Linear Motor Tactile System giving users a completely new touch experience while gaming. Meanwhile, the NOTE 12 G96 boasts a Linear Motor Tactile System that simulates shorter and crisper vibrations while gaming.

Infinix's Dar-Link 2.0: The software improves image stability based on an AI algorithm, while simultaneously reducing device temperature for an immersive gaming experience.

XOS 10.6 Software: The NOTE 12 Series features new XOS 10.6 software based on Android 12, which includes new features such as Storage Optimizer, Lightning Multi-Window, Privacy Guardian and more. Additionally, the NOTE 12 VIP supports Folax AI voice assistant adding quality of life improvements.

Pricing and Availability

The NOTE 12 VIP will be available in Cayenne Grey and Force Black in 256GB; the NOTE 12 G96 will be available in Sapphire Blue, Force Black and Snowfall in 128GB and 256GB.

The NOTE 12 Series of Smartphones (PRNewswire)

The NOTE 12 VIP will cost about $299 and the cost of NOTE 12 G96 starts at about $199. The series will include variations based on customer and market demands. Prices and availability will vary from region to region.

Download images here:

Infinix NOTE 12 VIP

Infinix NOTE 12 G96

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013.

Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

1 120W Hyper Charge data was obtained through laboratory testing.

2 Charging cycle data was obtained from laboratory testing.

3 The Infinix NOTE 12 VIP's display has rounded corners within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.67 inches diagonally.

4 Temperature data was obtained from laboratory testing.

