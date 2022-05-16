HOPE Global Forums to Host First Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets Summit on May 20, 2022 in Atlanta

Experts gather to discuss opportunities, challenges and unknowns of alternative assets and growing interest in FinTech. Themed "The Crypto Revolution: For Better or for Worse?," the event seeks to reimagine the global economy and examine impacts on underserved populations and communities

ATLANTA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever HOPE Global Forums | Cryptocurrency + Digital Assets Summit will take place May 20, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta. Hosted by Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant and US Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, the one-day event will convene regulators, trading platforms, asset creators, public officials, thought leaders, traditional financial services and everyday investors to examine the opportunities, challenges and unknowns related to this new asset class– with a specific focus on potential impacts on underserved populations and communities. 1,000 in-person delegates are expected.

Leaders to discuss whether Crypto is here to stay or a passing trend; What is the potential impact on the underserved?

Amid the growing popularity of digital currency, the Summit is themed "The Crypto Revolution: For Better or for Worse?" Panels will explore the pros and cons of topics such as crypto, blockchain, NFTs and other financial technologies. Specifically, the Summit will challenge speakers and attendees alike to discuss:

What exactly is this new world all about?

What are the opportunities? What are the potential pitfalls?

What role should the regulatory community play?

Are there new economic opportunities for state and local governments?

What are the trade-offs?

What are the impacts on underserved populations and communities?

"There's so much we don't know about the world of crypto and digital assets today – except that in its currently like the Wild West. You don't go to a gunfight with a butter knife and expect to win," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "As an extension of HOPE Global Forums, this Summit is not only timely but also purpose-driven. We're going to bring in visionaries and industry leaders to help break things down and assess whether we should be excited or concerned about the world of crypto and digital assets. I encourage anyone who wants a masterclass to join us."

For more information about HOPE Global Forums | Cryptocurrency + Digital Assets Summit including a detailed agenda and list of confirmed speakers, please visit: https://hopeglobalforums.org/. Interested participants can request an invitation here. Throughout the event, the use of masks and other safety precautions are encouraged. Operation HOPE will also stream a digital broadcast and post recorded segments following the panel discussions.

About HOPE Global Forums

HOPE Global Forums is a community of events designed to galvanize thought and action around building an economy that works for everyone. The annual conference has hosted some of the world's most extraordinary leaders including President Bill Clinton, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, U.S. Secretary of the Commerce Gina Raimondo, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, NIKE CEO John Donahue, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Starbucks Chair Mellody Hobson, Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar and Killer Mike. In 2021, the Annual Meeting broadcast received over 4 million views and was attended by more than 5,000 delegates representing 60 countries.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Inquiries: Lalohni Campbell Kevin Boucher la@persemediagroup.com kevin.boucher@operationhope.org (404) 593-7145 (213) 479-7833

