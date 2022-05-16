BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS FOREST GROVE, ORE., OUTPATIENT CLINIC

At 3650 Pacific Ave., Suite 104B

FOREST GROVE, Ore., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 3650 Pacific Ave., Suite 104B.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 503-395-1232 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Jordan Harrison earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from San Diego State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of California, San Francisco/San Francisco State University.

Harrison's clinical interests include vestibular rehabilitation, concussion management and neurological rehabilitation.

The new clinic joins more than 20 other BenchMark locations throughout the greater Portland region.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation