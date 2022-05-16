BayWa r.e. Partners with REV Renewables to Manage Solar Assets

IRVINE, CALIF., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global renewable energy company and service provider BayWa r.e., today announced it has entered into 10-year agreements with REV Renewables to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 13 existing solar power plants in the ISO New England and PJM Interconnection territories, including sites in Vermont, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey.

Launched in 2021, BayWa r.e. Operation Services LLC, the third-party operations and maintenance company of the BayWa r.e. group, offers comprehensive O&M and asset management services for utility-scale solar, wind farms and energy storage systems in the U.S. and Mexico. BayWa r.e. will monitor operations of approximately 202 MWdc of REV Renewables' solar assets at its NERC-compliant Remote Operations Control Center (ROCC), keeping the solar plants operating at peak performance with minimal downtime by anticipating maintenance and repair needs.

"This partnership with REV Renewables solidifies our East Coast presence--a key market for our O&M and asset management services, along with Texas and the Southwest," said David Barnes, executive vice president at BayWa r.e. Operation Services LLC. "In addition to leveraging BayWa r.e.'s ROCC, our prime focus is operational excellence, ensuring renewable assets operate safely, compliantly and profitably using ROI-based software tools and timely action to optimize performance and availability in a cost-effective manner. We're honored to have been selected by REV Renewables to manage a portion of their solar fleet and look forward to working with their remarkable team."

In 2021, the Services arm of BayWa r.e. achieved over 10 GW under operations and management across the globe. The Services business will continue to expand the company's digital asset operations expertise and focus on its digitalization and repowering solutions throughout the year.

BayWa r.e. Operation Services LLC team will be at ACP's CLEANPOWER 2022 Expo at BayWa r.e.'s booth #2133 in San Antonio, Texas, from May 16-18.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $23.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Operation Services LLC offers comprehensive operations and maintenance and asset management services for utility-scale renewable energy systems in North America. For more information, visit us.baywa-re.com.

