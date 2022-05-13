Scantech Calibration Center is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited

HANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantech, a global 3D measurement company specializing in developing and selling 3D scanners, is delighted to announce that our Calibration/Certification Laboratory Center (CAL/CERT Center) has received the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS).

It is our great honor to be the first enterprise calibration laboratory that receives accredited CMC with JJF 1951-2021 Specification[1] (to be officially implemented on June 28th, 2022) from CNAS in China.

The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation is an internationally recognized quality management standard that specifies requirements for testing and calibration for calibration laboratories. It means that laboratories can prove that they meet the technical specifications of personnel proficiency, testing and calibration methods, quantity traceability, result report, and others.

Scantech Calibration Center, set up in 2020, is now ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited. It shows that our center is technically qualified to carry out traceable measurements and calibrations according to national specifications and international standards in optical 3D scanning measurement and calibration.

The calibration center is equipped with a series of calibration instruments, such as CMM, multi-specification step gauges, ball-bar artifacts, multi-specification standard measuring spheres, gauge blocks, laser interferometer, and calibration device for optical 3D scanning measurement, with high technical competency.

The center is staffed with professional and well-trained engineers, who have a deep understanding of the methods and software required for accurate calibration and are continuously working hard to improve the quality of products.

It also means that the calibration and acceptance test of our handheld 3D scanner, global 3D scanner, composite 3D scanner, optical tracking 3D scanner, and automated 3D measurement system are based on JJF 1951-2021 specification and VDI/VDE 2634 standard[2]. The 3D scanners of these line-ups will be assigned with fully traceable and internationally recognized accuracy certificates.

"ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation marks a major step forward for Scantech, which puts Scantech at the forefront of the industry's management system of metrology. We are confident that we can supply high-quality 3D scanners and automated 3D measurement systems to our customers." states John Wu, Quality Director at Scantech.

Fale Fang, Director of Scantech Calibration Center says, "The certification of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the fruit of numerous years of efforts. It shows the commitment and dedication of the professional staff at Scantech in the field of metrology. Our calibration center now has a nationally and internationally recognized quality management system. We can provide our company and customers with calibrations that meet international standards."

Scantech quality management system is accredited with ISO 17025:2017, ISO 9001:2015[3], ISO 14001:2015[4], and ISO 45001:2018[5] standards, showing full competencies with the international testing standard in the field of metrology. Besides the rigorous quality management systems, all handheld 3D scanners manufactured by Scantech have received the CE[6] marking.

1 JJF 1951-2021: Calibration Specification for optical 3D measurement system based on structured-light. 2 VDI/VDE 2634 Part3: 2008 Optical 3D measuring systems: Multiple view systems based on area scanning. VDI/VDE 2634 Part2: 2012 Optical 3D measuring systems: Optical systems based on area scanning. 3 An international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). 4 An international standard that specifies requirements for the environmental management system (EMS). 5 An international standard that specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety management system (OHSMS). 6 This marking certifies that the product met safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.

Scantech is specialized in the development, manufacture, and sale of 3D scanners. Our in-house developed products range from handheld laser 3D scanners, color 3D scanners to automated 3D scanning solutions, all of which are granted intellectual property rights.

