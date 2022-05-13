RETINA AI HONORED AS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Early and predictive customer lifetime value solution by Retina offers intelligence and insights for retail, ecommerce and DTC companies.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retina AI was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Retina AI is the only product that provides predictive customer lifetime value (pCLV) of prospective and new customers, empowering brands to optimize campaign, channel or budget decisions across marketing, customer loyalty, and operations, in real time, even before the first transaction. Retina is building the world's best Customer Value Management platform with reliable models and Artificial Intelligence to continuously quantify and predict customer value. The solution provides intelligence and insights to keep the business profitable at the customer level.

"It's wonderful to see all of our team's hard work be recognized," said Emad Hasan, CEO of Retina AI. "With the many challenges in today's market, it's more important than ever that companies are leveraging their data effectively to optimize their spend and identify who their most valuable customers are. This award is validation that Retina is a critical component helping businesses do this effectively."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Retina AI

Retina is the leading predictive customer lifetime value (pCLV) intelligence company transforming e-commerce customer acquisition for high-growth brands. The company uses AI, machine learning, and data analytics to provide the industry's earliest insights on pCLV to help marketers capture high-value customers and increase brand loyalty -- without relying on third-party cookies or IDFA. Retina's customers include world-class brands such as Madison Reed, and Dollar Shave Club. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

