RaySearch releases preliminary resultat for the first quarter of 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) releases preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022. Order intake increases by 88 percent to SEK 273 (145) million, sales increase by 28 percent to SEK 208 (162) million and EBIT amounts to SEK 29 (12) million.

The higher turnover during the quarter is mainly due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding, which has led to significantly improved market conditions and as a result, increased license sales.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "As we have communicated on several occasions, the pandemic has had a negative effect on RaySearch's sales. The strong order intake and the increased sales that we now see are a direct consequence of the declining effects of the pandemic."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

