Anthropologie Pop-Up Returns to The Reeds at Shelter Haven for Summer 2022

Philadelphia-Based National Retailer to Bring Private Shopping Experience and Curated Collection Inspired by the Beach

STONE HARBOR, N.J., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reeds at Shelter Haven , New Jersey's award-winning luxury boutique hotel is once again partnering with Anthropologie , the beloved apparel and home goods retailer, to launch Anthropologie at The Reeds, a curated retail experience featuring a selection of beach favorites inspired by the coastal enclave. Celebrating the second iteration of the partnership, the pop-up will offer weekly VIP shopping experiences complete with one-on-one assistance and complimentary celebratory sips. The storefront will open ahead of Memorial Day on May 13 and will run through Labor Day on September 5, 2022.

Photography by Bryan Solarski for Anthropologie

"Following the astounding success of our inaugural pop-up with Anthropologie last year, we're excited to reopen Anthropologie at The Reeds for another season with stunning new collections, expanded hours and the opportunity for a private VIP shopping experience," said Ron Gorodesky, founder and CEO of Refined Hospitality. "Summer 2022 is predicted to be the 'Summer of Travel,' and the Jersey Shore is gearing up for a season like no other. This pop-up is the perfect addition for a stylish summer vacation in Stone Harbor."

Taking place on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., shoppers can book private appointments online to have full reign of the boutique's unexpected, distinctive finds for the beach and out on the town. This first-ever private experience for the brand will allow patrons to peruse a rotating selection of Anthropologie's signature printed dresses, swimsuits, beach-to-dinner coverups, accessories and beauty products that evoke the playful atmosphere of the beach, undisturbed by the daytime beach crowds.

"We are thrilled to reopen at The Reeds this summer and return to Stone Harbor after an incredibly energizing pop-up last season," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer for Anthropologie. "Just as travel is trending upward, we have seen the same for our resort-wear styles, and our customers are eager to dress up, get out and celebrate. At Anthropologie we are always creating new, innovative, and exciting shopping experiences for our community and we are delighted to bring a unique, personalized, and expertly curated shopping experience to The Reeds again this summer."

In addition to the Anthropologie label, standout brands like Agua Bendita and Supergoop! will be showcased to provide shop-goers with the ultimate selection of beachwear, SPF protection and sun accessories. For guests who want to bring the beach home from vacation, the location will display a selection of Anthropologie Home products including Mark Sikes exclusively for Anthropologie inaugural home collection that can be purchased at the pop-up and shipped to any location in the U.S.

For hours, directions and more information on the VIP experience, please contact the shop at 609-368-0100 ext. 3010.

About The Reeds at Shelter Haven

The 58-room luxury boutique, year-round resort is situated on the bay and two blocks from the beach at the corner of 96th Street and Third Avenue. Ideal for couples, weddings and groups, and family travel, The Reeds offers breathtaking seaside views, stunning sunsets, extraordinary guest rooms with coastal chic design and fireplaces in all suites, five dining outlets, exclusive seasonal resort amenities including bay activities and boat docking, a rooftop lounge, plunge pool and daily yoga, convenient access to Stone Harbor's downtown shopping district, and much more. In 2018, The Reeds unveiled a new guestroom building, full-service luxury spa and fitness facility. The Reeds at Shelter Haven earned premier positions on both Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards and Conde Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards list multiple years running. For more information, visit www.reedsatshelterhaven.com or call 609-368-0100.

About Refined Hospitality:

Founded in 2018 by hospitality veteran Ron Gorodesky, Refined Hospitality is rooted in the principles of originality and forward-thinking, while also seeking to embrace the unique community and natural environment of each property it develops. The Refined Hospitality collection currently encompasses The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Salt Spa, Stone Harbor Pizza Pub, Buckets Margarita Bar + Cantina, SAX Restaurant and Lounge, Water Star Grille, The Grove at Centerton, Ten22 Tavern, River House at Odette's, Odette's Restaurant and Lounge, and ROOF. Refined properties offer the most luxurious hospitality, wedding, and events venues in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets. The boutique luxury experiences are unparalleled in the region and have received considerable accolades over the years, including The Reeds at Shelter Haven's premier position on both Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards and Conde Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards list multiple years running. For more information about Refined Hospitality venues, visit www.refinedhospitality.com .

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com ) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

