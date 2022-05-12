Zillow 3D Home tours now are automatically shared to Redfin

Integration provides immersive virtual tour experience regardless of platform

Zillow 3D Home tours now automatically appear on Redfin, without any additional effort from real estate agents

3D Home tours offer easy to navigate interactive floor plans that let users track their location and viewpoint as they explore a home

Zillow listings with 3D Home tours earn 81% more views and 53% more saves

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® 3D Home tours and interactive floor plans are now automatically shared to Redfin.

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group) (PRNewswire)

Real estate agents now have the ability to quickly upgrade all their listings with best-in-class immersive virtual tours across platforms, allowing home shoppers on both sites to explore their targeted house with outstanding clarity.

"Zillow's goal is to give agents the best tools to allow home buyers the power to visualize themselves in a new place, regardless of what site they choose to browse with," said Josh Weisberg, VP of Zillow's Rich Media Experience team. "Customers have dramatically raised their expectations for a virtual home shopping experience over the past two years. This technology allows agents and photographers to meet those expectations with a seamless, immersive tour experience that is easily made and shared."

Previously, agents needed to manually enter a 3D Home link in order for their listings to appear on Redfin. Now, Zillow will automatically syndicate agents' 3D Home tours to listings on Redfin, and will include an option to opt out if desired. Additional automatic syndications to more real estate websites and MLSs are coming soon.

3D Home tours benefit customers, agents, photographers

Zillow's free-to-build tours combine ultra-clear, 360-degree views with easy navigation and interactive floor plans that show shoppers where they are in the house, the camera's direction and perspective, and the room's dimensions.

In today's fast-paced real estate market — where listings linger a median of just nine days before going pending — house hunters need to be able to efficiently evaluate homes and decide where to focus their energy. Using virtual tours, customers can quickly winnow their options and gain a leg up on the competition.

"My job is to make homes stand out — to build excitement about my listing and generate the best possible offer for my sellers," said Georgia Stevens, managing broker at Compass and past president of Seattle King County Realtors. "The agent with the best tools wins, and Zillow's tools make it so easy to navigate the floor plan, understand exactly what you're looking at and imagine how you'd live in that home. Perspective is everything. This is what makes a buyer call their agent and say, 'This is the home I want to see.'"

Zillow's 3D Home tour provides agents a cost-effective way to showcase listings and generate more leads, while photographers benefit from additional opportunities to capture listings content. Homes on Zillow that included 3D Home tours saw improved performance compared to those without, earning 81% more views and being saved by buyers 53% more often.

