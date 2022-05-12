Tint World® names Patrick Amaral social media and design manager

Amaral's extensive experience in successful content creation and online engagement bolsters strong growth strategy for the National Automotive Styling Centers™

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, has named Patrick Amaral the company's social media and design manager.

Patrick Amaral has been named social media and design manager for Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™. His extensive experience in successful content creation and online engagement will support Tint World®’s marketing and franchise development. (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Amaral oversees Tint World®'s social media and digital engagement, supporting the rapidly growing global franchise's marketing and franchise development efforts.

"Our online strategy is one of the most important elements of our plan for continuing growth and success," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "Patrick has demonstrated the skills we need to continue digital engagement that drives awareness of the Tint World® brand and builds on our position as the largest and fastest-growing automotive franchise. His experience in delivering high-quality content, along with his positive energy, creative passion, and strategic insight have quickly established Patrick as a critical member of the Tint World® family."

As Tint World®'s social media and design manager, Amaral is responsible for developing and executing online strategies, coordinating the company's online brand messaging, and supporting Tint World®'s marketing and franchise development through social media and digital engagement.

Amaral's previous experience in social media and digital management includes content creation and marketing, influencer marketing, branding, and other communications.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join a successful company that is experiencing unprecedented growth in the U.S. and internationally," Amaral said. "With its position as the top automotive accessory and window tinting franchise, Tint World® is leading the industry into innovative new territory."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

