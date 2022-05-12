TIFIN closes $109 million in Series D at a $842 million valuation; adds Franklin Templeton and Motive Partners to its group of Investors

J.P. Morgan and Hamilton Lane add to their prior investments; Funding in Series A, B, C and D totals ~$204 million in last eighteen months

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a fintech platform using artificial intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced the successful closing of $109 million in a Series D financing round.

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN), a global investment manager operating under Franklin Templeton, and Motive Partners, a next-generation investment firm focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry, join previous strategic investors. Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), a leading private markets investment manager, joined as an investor in the Series C round in October 2021. J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Morningstar, and Broadridge joined as an investor in the firm's Series B round in April 2021. Rob Heyvaert, Founder and Managing Partner of Motive Partners will join the TIFIN board as part of the transaction.

The latest round brings TIFIN's valuation to $842 million. The increase in valuation from its series B ($184 million) and series C ($447 million) over the past year reflects the growth in TIFIN's product offerings, users and revenues.

TIFIN uses AI to drive personalization for wealth management, and digital distribution for investment managers. In pursuing its mission to make investing a more meaningful driver of financial well-being, TIFIN operates an ecosystem of focused divisions that include Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; Financial Answers, a demand and data generation platform for advice and investments; TIFIN Wealth, a collection of personalization components to advisors, wealth managers and other intermediaries; and Distill, an AI-powered analytics and intelligence platform to drive digital distribution for asset managers and wealth enterprises.

This additional capital, alongside existing funds from prior capital raises will support TIFIN's continued growth, with particular emphasis on Magnifi's consumer platform, Distill's expansion with asset and wealth enterprises, TIFIN's expansion outside the US and additional fintech innovation initiatives.

"Wealth-tech and personalized advice are rapidly reshaping how financial solutions are delivered. As a strategic investor, we are excited to partner with TIFIN on developing cutting edge digital solutions powered by a wide range of investment strategies, sophisticated algorithms and scalable technology," said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton.

"As we focus on identifying and growing value within the financial technology sector, it is critical to have an eye on the emerging technologies that can play a crucial role in the reinvention across the industry. TIFIN's pedigree in overlaying data & analytics to drive personalization improvements across businesses is just one area that we believe will be essential in building further value within our portfolio companies. Our team of Investors, Operators and Innovators look forward to partnering with Vinay and the talented TIFIN team to deliver the next generation of financial technology infrastructure," said Rob Heyvaert , Founder & Managing Partner of Motive Partners.

"Hyper-personalized experiences are critical for the future of investment management as individuals demand more engaging and digitally intuitive approaches. At TIFIN, we are building algorithms to enable this within various wealth and investment journeys, while using natural language processing and conversational AI to simplify the user experience," said Dr. Vinay Nair , Founder and CEO of TIFIN. "At the same time, we are enabling digital distribution for our asset management clients using targeted, data-driven and end-to-end automation. We are delighted to have Franklin Resources and Motive Partners join us on this journey, as well as Rob joining our Board. We look forward to working with them and learning from their globally recognized expertise and connectivity in our space. We are also grateful for the support from existing investors including Hamilton Lane and JP Morgan."

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers , a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

