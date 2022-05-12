ScentAir® Announces Partnership with HealthWay®

Global scent marketing company introduces new air purification technology by partnering with clean air leaders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir®, the global leader in scent marketing, has partnered with HealthWay® to add a new air purification technology to its innovative line of indoor air quality systems, combining HealthWay's leading, patented technology with ScentAir's world-class service.

"ScentAir partnered with HealthWay to add DFS technology to their air purification product line."

Since the launch of its air purification line in 2020, ScentAir has committed to strategic partnerships with indoor air quality leaders. With the help of elite partners, ScentAir aims to give customers access to best-in-class air purification technology with the advantage of ScentAir's unparalleled service. The addition of HealthWay's technology brings a third air purification category to the ScentAir line—air filtration.

Featuring HealthWay's patented DFS (Disinfecting Filtration System) technology, ScentAir's new systems, the DFS Compact and DFS Ultrafine, provide safe and clean experiences in high-traffic spaces. More importantly, the DFS Compact and DFS Ultrafine are totally portable in-room solutions. Rated to cover 500 and 1,200 Sq.Ft. respectively, the systems make it easy to provide pure air on demand.

Individually tested to guarantee better than HEPA efficiency, DFS technology has been proven to capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.007 microns, including ultrafine particles and COVID-19 sized viruses. This technology is currently used in diverse environments including hospitals, schools, performance halls, restaurants and more.

About the partnership with HealthWay, ScentAir CEO Brian Edwards said:

"HealthWay is at the center of American innovation today. This long-term partnership aligns us with another leading global air purification brand, allowing us to deliver best-in-class air filtration systems for our clients. We continue to identify innovative partnerships that enable us to maintain our position as a global scent and air quality leader. Our partnership with HealthWay is an excellent way to bolster our product lineup with best-in-class DFS technology. We are delighted to be aligned with HealthWay and excited to evolve our long-term partnership."

About ScentAir:

ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 425+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

