BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marriott Family of Marriott Hotels has built an incredible business. The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding and for Bill Pulte's experience inside of PulteGroup, congratulates David Marriott, the grandson of Marriott Hotels founder J. Willard Marriott, on his recent promotion to Chairman of the Board of Marriott International.

"Like the Marriott's, our name has been adorned on buildings across America. Our late grandfather also took his name to the public but made sure that the family had a footprint inside of the public companies to ensure quality and hospitality. To see The Marriott Family continuing its untarnished legacy of customer delight, quality, and hospitality warms our heart," said a Pulte Family spokesperson.

The Pulte Family

William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, Bill Pulte (1932-2018) and Bill Pulte (b. 1988), his grandson, turned the company around after Bad Management took it in the wrong direction. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of Bill Pulte (1932-2018), their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation.

