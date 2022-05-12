OZY MEDIA CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH REBECCA LOUZAN TAKING ON SENIOR DIRECTOR ROLE IN MARKETING AND CLIENT SERVICES

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Media, the award-winning news and entertainment company, has brought on Rebecca Louzan, a well respected Colorado-based business growth leader, as its new Senior Director of Marketing and Client Services. Rebecca will support OZY Media's Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Safran, to find the right kind of businesses to align with as the company continues its regrowth trajectory.

Following a summa cum laude career at Clark University with degrees in molecular biology, premedical studies, and psychology, Louzan began her professional career in the startup world in medical device product development. Pivoting to small business ownership, she founded her first business in her mid-twenties, Namaste Yoga Studio, followed by her second business, a marketing consulting agency, Onda Creative Group. At Onda, Louzan worked with brands like Outside Magazine, Backpacker Magazine, Yoga Journal, Gaia and Warren Miller. The agency produced Colorado-based festivals like the Lyons Outdoor Games (alongside Oskar Blues Burning Can Festival) celebrating the outdoors and active lifestyles.

Her sales, marketing and operations experience caught the attention of Michael Safran, OZY Media's Chief Revenue Officer. "Even before I officially started at OZY, getting Rebecca to take this journey with me was my top priority in personnel," said Safran. "Her motor, organizational skill and lifelong learning mindset means that when you work with her, nearly every deck, meeting and week is better than the last. We are going to do great things for OZY."

Louzan cites OZY's culture and mindset as part of the reason to accept the full-time role. "At OZY, sales and marketing work hand in hand – and we operate in lockstep with editorial and operations. The team is in alignment, and great ideas come from all corners of the operation. It's just an exciting place to work, and with so much of our leadership coming from women and persons of color, it's more dynamic, nurturing and open."

"Talk to anyone that Rebecca has ever worked with, and the accolades come without hesitation," said Michael Moe, Chairman of the OZY Media Board. "Clients love her because she brings creativity to the table and finds solutions to problems. Colleagues look forward to working with her because her collaborative style allows them to be their best selves. She is the kind of person you want to be in the trenches with, and we are very excited to have her take a lead role in the OZY community."

Louzan is the seventh major team announcement from OZY Media in 2022. She follows David Lawrence , former Goldman business intelligence chief and federal prosecutor, who joined the OZY Board as Senior Advisor; Safran , former Time Inc, Gannett and Bloomberg exec, as Chief Revenue Officer; Mukul Pandya , former Founding Editor-in Chief of Wharton's online Business Review as Senior Editor-at-Large; Aparna Ranganathan as Vice President of Human Resources, Beverly Watson as Managing Editor, and Daniel Kelley as Creative Director. The company continues to add staff, and interested parties can contact them at jobs@ozy.com .

Launched in 2013, OZY has built a diverse and unique voice in media, including 5 newsletters , 12 tv shows , 9 podcasts , and 4 festivals . In 2020, OZY won an Emmy Award for its ground-breaking television program, Black Women OWN the Conversation.

