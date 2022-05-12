NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize ( www.mesmerize.com ), a prominent Point of Care media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce that it has been certified by the Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA) for its Pharmacy TV and Waiting Room TV networks following comprehensive audits by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM). The AAM audit and POCMA seal represent that these networks meet the highest industry standards for digital media assurance.

Mesmerize Digital Network Achieves Certification from Point of Care Marketing Association (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to work with Mesmerize to provide verification of their digital networks," said Ken Shultz, senior vice president of audit services for the Alliance for Audited Media and POCMA board member. "The digital network audits represent another achievement in Mesmerize's ongoing commitment to trust and transparency, which they have also demonstrated through print media audits."

The audits confirmed the placement and functionality of digital screens throughout Mesmerize's two networks in retail pharmacies and Point of Care locations such as physicians' offices and Community Based Organizations. The process included both in-field and phone verification of digital assets in both networks as well as an analysis of the controls and processes in place for updating and maintaining records and ensuring accurate reporting. The networks were audited to verify Mesmerize's adherence to industry standards including POCMA's Verification and Validation Guidance, which is essential to achieving POCMA certification.

"Mesmerize is proud to announce network certification by the POCMA, for our in-office and pharmacy TV networks," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO. "Mesmerize worked with AAM to achieve third-party assurances for all of our products, static and digital, thus solidifying Mesmerize's position as an organization that represents trust, transparency, and compliance with the highest industry standards, as defined by the POCMA's V&V Guidance."

The Point of Care Marketing Association is an organization that advocates for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes. POCMA's Verification and Validation Guidance is designed to define industry standards and best practices and engender trust among those who transact at the point of care. The certification is the result of Mesmerize's ongoing participation in a series of independent, third-party audits from AAM, the industry's recognized leader in media verification and an approved POCMA auditor, to provide their clients with the highest level of media assurance and raise the level of accountability in the point of care market.

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is a media company that specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations and independent pharmacies. For more information, visit https://www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR AUDITED MEDIA

The Alliance for Audited Media powers transparency and collaboration between North America's leading media professionals. With more than 100 years of experience in print and digital media audits, AAM is the industry's recognized leader in cross-media verification with unparalleled expertise across all brand platforms including web, mobile, email and print. Today AAM offers an avenue for media buyers and sellers to connect, forge relationships and transact with trust by delivering authentic, credible data. To learn how AAM brings trust and transparency to today's point-of-care ecosystem, visit auditedmedia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mesmerize