Members of Congress Dish Up the Competition at Annual March of Dimes Gourmet Gala

Event marks its 40th anniversary and raises over $1.3 Million to support the health of all moms and babies

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 35 Members of Congress gathered at the National Building Museum last night for the 40th Annual March of Dimes Gourmet Gala. The annual event invites members of Congress to participate in a cook-off competition, serving their favorite hors d'oeuvres, desserts and drinks to a panel of highly esteemed Washington DC-area chefs. This year's event raised more than $1.3 million to support the organization's advocacy, research, education and programs across the country.

More than 650 guests attended the event including Representative Nanette Barragan (D-CA), Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA) and Mrs. Gina Carbajal, Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Mrs. Lisa McGovern, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mrs. Kelly Paul, as well as Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL). Legacy Chefs – those who have participated in the Gala for at least 10 years – included Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Mrs. Abigail Blunt, Representative Robert Aderholt (R-AL) and Mrs. Caroline Aderholt, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mrs. Sandy Cornyn, Representative Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and Mrs. Jeanie Lamborn, Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) and Mrs. Vicki Risch and Representative Michael Thompson (D-CA) and Mrs. Janet Thompson.

"I am thrilled that we were able to gather this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Gourmet Gala and raise critical funds to support our mission on behalf of moms and babies," said March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "We are grateful to the Members of Congress and our event sponsors for their participation and support. In the end, we're all working toward the goal of helping moms have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies."

Beloved local DC chefs judged the contest, including Mike Friedman, All Purpose/The Red Hen; Matt Baker, Gravitas; Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit; Scott Drewno, CHIKO/Anju and Frederik DePue, The Henri. Awards were presented in six categories of achievement:

Judge's Choice – Rep. Ruben Gallego (Sausage Poppers with Dill Dip)

People's Choice – Sen. Angus King (Lobster Stew)

Healthiest Recipe – Rep. Mike Thompson (Shrimp Ceviche)

Hometown Hero – Sen. Rick Scott (Italian Cream Cake)

Best Presentation – Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (Campechana de Mariscos Seafood Cocktail)

Easiest Preparation – Sen. John Cornyn (Crispy No-Fry Potato Pancake Poppers with Garlic Aioli Dip)

Gourmet Gala Co-Chairs were Abigail Blunt (MO), Colleen Peters (MI), Tonya Veasey (TX) and Renee Hudson (NC). The Finance Co-Chairs were Erskine Wells of BGR Group and Liz Reicherts of GM.

More than 85 sponsors supported this year's event, including: Samsung, Presenting Sponsor; Chevron, GM, NACDS Foundation and P&G Pampers, Platinum Sponsors; Aflac, American Beverage, Comcast NBCUniversal, Siemens and Siemens Healthineers, Anniversary Sponsors; Abbott, BlueCross BlueShield, Boeing, BP, The Coca-Cola Company, CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, S&P Global and Volkswagen, Regional Sponsors; and AARP, Abbvie, BGR Group, BNSF Railway, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, Lockheed Martin, National Association of Realtors, PhRMA, Rocket Mortgage, Southern Company, Unsilenced and VISA, Benefactor Sponsors.

To learn more about March of Dimes Gourmet Gala, including event photos, please visit marchofdimes.org/gourmetgala.

