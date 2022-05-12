Mammoth Holdings Acquires Jax Kar Wash in Bradenton, Florida

ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced its acquisition of a Jax Kar Wash ("Jax"), a single-site, flex-serve, conveyor car wash in Bradenton, Florida.

Mammoth Holdings Acquires Florida-based, Jax Kar Wash

"The Jax acquisition is a great addition to our growing footprint in Florida, where we now have seven open locations and dozens more in process," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "We are very impressed with what the Milens and their team have achieved with this location and are confident Jax will be a strong complement to our recently acquired operations in the region."

"Mammoth stands out as the role model in the industry with their clear commitment to both their customers and employees. We couldn't think of a better partner for the Jax team," said Tony Milen, Jax's owner and a member of the multi-generation Milen family, who were early pioneers in the car wash industry.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 99 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 99 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com .

About Jax Kar Wash

Originally operating as Clear Sunset Car Wash, the site was acquired by Tony [and Bruce] Milen in 2008, before being rebranded to Jax Kar Wash in 2018. To learn more, please visit jaxkarwashfl.com

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com .

