Leading Qualified Intermediary, Accruit, Grows Their Footprint with New Hires in Montana and Florida

Accruit, a leading, national Qualified Intermediary for 1031 exchanges and developer of the patented, 1031 exchange technology Exchange Manager ProSM, announces the addition of two team members, attorney Jonathan Barge of Bozeman, Montana and Brad Dugger of Tampa, Florida.

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, recently welcomed Jonathan Barge, J.D. to their team of staff attorneys. Jonathan joins Accruit after nearly 20 years in public service in the United States Air Force and as a law enforcement officer for the Bozeman, Montana Police Department. Additionally, Accruit welcomed Brad Dugger, a licensed REALTOR®, with over 10 years' experience in the Real Estate Industry to the internal sales team, after his most recent role as Lead National Agent Development Trainer at Realogy Title Group.

Jonathan is an active member of the Montana State Bar Association, his legal experience, client-focused practice, and background in public service makes him a valuable addition to the Accruit team of staff attorneys. "What an opportunity," said Barge. "This position allows me to work side-by-side Accruit's renowned subject matter expert and Managing Director, Max Hansen. I'm already seeing tangible results in applying this in-house training to advise Accruit clientele and their fiduciaries on both complex and straightforward exchange transactions. I'm very excited to develop in this new role and grow Accruit's presence in the Northwest Rocky Mountain region."

Brad has an extensive background throughout the Real Estate Industry. From being a licensed REALTOR® to developing and instructing industry leading Continued Education (CE) courses to thousands of agents nationwide, including topics such as 1031 exchanges. Brad's vast knowledge will be a great addition to business development at Accruit. "I cannot wait to hit the ground running. I look forward to utilizing the relationships I have within the real estate industry both in Florida and the greater United States to help investors defer capital gains and other taxes on their investment properties," stated Brad.

"We couldn't be more excited to grow our footprint in Montana, and the Rocky Mountain Region as a whole, as well as within Florida and other Southern states with the addition of both Jonathan and Brad," stated Steve Holtkamp, Executive Vice President of Accruit.

