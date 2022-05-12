Golden Grail Tech Beverages Announces Entering into CBD-Infused Beverages

The Company plans to partner with established South African manufacturer to bring multiple lines of CBD drinks to the States

WESTON, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing announces they plan to enter into the CBD-Infused beverage market. They intend to partner with a successful and established South African manufacturer, Cannabis Sativa, who has been selling their CBD beverages for over 7 years http://cannabis-sativa.co.za/.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

Cannabis Sativa is a premier South African organization specializing in the craft of hemp infused beverages. Established in 2014, the operation has grown into the basket that it is today, offering a large selection of hemp, CBD and THC infused beverages. Golden Grail Beverages will be re-branding their line of Cannabis Sativa and introducing multiple lines including Energy, Relax function, Teas and Waters.

"We're a brand developed by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, and we're excited to share our formulas with Golden Grail Beverages so that they can market and distribute a proven and successful full spectrum line of CBD-Infused beverages in the states. As South Africa's premium CBD-Infused beverage leader, we are committed to showcasing high-quality, education and brand attributes that sets us apart. We are confident the US Market will accept our formulas, as well, as they have here," says Anthony Smith, Managing Director & CEO, Cannabis Sativa.

Nasdaq published an article on the future of investment opportunities in cannabis-infused drinks. Perhaps most notable from the article was Nasdaq's expected valuation for the CBD beverage market — Aside from any potential medical applications, there is enough consumer enthusiasm for CBD-infused beverages that the CBD beverages market was valued at $86 million in 2018, and is expected to grow to $1.4 billion by 2023 for a CAGR of 75%.

"This is an epic event for Golden Grail, entering into the CBD beverage sector. Our strategic partnership with an established brand will expedite our entry into the CBD-Infused market and provide a success story to take to the trades. As a leader in the beverage industry, we must continue to stay relevant and give today's consumers what they want. The CBD-Infused beverage category is here to stay and grow exponentially. We are confident adding this booming category to our existing portfolio of other growth categories, keeps Golden Grail ahead," said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail Beverages.

Other companies in the CBD-Infused space include; the largest cannabis company in the world in terms of production capacity, Canopy Growth has set its eyes on CBD-beverages as a pillar of growth. Tilray is set to make it big in the CBD-infused beverage market. New Age Beverages is a company that has an early mover advantage in the CBD beverage space. Kona Gold Beverage https://konagoldbeverage.com/investors/ is a dynamically driven company focused on functional beverages.

The energy formula is a proprietary blend of a combination of medi-grade CBD of 5mg per serving, plant extracts and a caffeine-kick measured at 40g per 100ml. The relaxing line is composed of a proprietary blend of 10mg of medi-grade CBD per serving and a blend of adaptogenic herbs known for their relaxing qualities, completely sugar-free, and ever-so-slightly carbonated. The teas are completely sugar-free, contain 5mg of CBD per serving and cater to a variety of lifestyles. The waters are formulated with alkaline water, infused with 5mg CBD per serving and packaged in a recyclable can. Flavored by natural extracts and completely sugar-free, the variety of Waters vary in flavor intensity and profiles.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail Technology Beverages (OTC: GOGY) visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Podcast: https://epodcastnetwork.com/disruption-in-the-marketplace-with-erin-heit-of-golden-grail-technology-corp

Our Brands

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

For more information visit:

https://causewater.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CauseWaterBeverage

https://www.instagram.com/cause_water/

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

TCKL WTR 'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hash tag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. 'Sketch Can' provides kids with a brand they can call their own. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives. 'Sketch Can' comes in a fully recyclable package, in two delicious flavors Watermelon and Sour Apple. Kids won't be able to resist the urge to sip and sketch.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp