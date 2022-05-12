Flat Rock Opportunity Fund (FROPX) Announces $0.35 Special Distribution

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Rock Opportunity Fund, ticker FROPX - (the "Fund"), an SEC-registered closed-end management investment company operating as an interval fund investing in Collateralized Loan Obligations ("CLOs"), hereby announces that its Board of Trustees has declared a special distribution of $0.35 per share, which will be payable on May 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022. The closing price of the Fund as of March 31, 2022 was $22.07 per share. The Fund's current regular monthly distribution rate is $0.221 per share, and the Fund has steadily increased its distribution rate since inception, most recently in August 2021 from $0.183 to $0.221 per share.

As stated by Robert Grunewald, Founder and CEO of Flat Rock Global: "Flat Rock Opportunity Fund had a strong first quarter, and we continue to see exciting investment opportunities while remaining highly selective in our approach. We are pleased that the Fund's performance allows us to provide a $0.35 special dividend."

About Flat Rock Opportunity Fund (FROPX):

Flat Rock Opportunity Fund invests primarily in equity and in junior debt tranches of CLOs. CLOs provide exposure to senior secured loans on a leveraged basis. The Fund's investment objective is to generate current income and as of March 31, 2022 the current distribution rate was 12.01%. Flat Rock Opportunity Fund is structured as an SEC-registered closed-end management investment company operating as an interval fund, and shares of the Fund can be purchased using the ticker FROPX.

About Flat Rock Global, LLC:

Founded in July, 2017, Flat Rock Global, LLC is an alternative credit manager investing in areas of the fixed income markets we believe are less efficient with the dual objective of preservation of capital and generation of income. Flat Rock funds are available exclusively to clients of RIAs, Family Offices, and Institutional Investors. To learn more about the firm and our funds, please visit www.flatrockglobal.com.

Consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. Other information about the Fund may be obtained at www.flatrockglobal.com/opportunity-fund.html. This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. ALPS Distributors, Inc. serves as our principal underwriter, within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and will act as the distributor of our shares on a best efforts' basis, subject to various conditions.

