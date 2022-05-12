Feathery Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Certification

Feathery builds credibility with customers as a secure data manager by partnering with Laika

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feathery , a SaaS company that helps product teams build developer-friendly and highly customizable forms, has announced that they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 examination and are officially SOC 2 compliant. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone for Feathery, as it demonstrates the company's commitment to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data.

"Feathery works with innovative organizations in sensitive industries around the globe that maintain the highest standards for properly handling and protecting their customers' form data," said Peter Dun, Founder & CEO of Featherly. "Marking this milestone of becoming SOC 2 compliant so quickly helps show our commitment that we are ready to work at the highest levels of data security and maintain high standards for managing sensitive data of our valued clients."

To earn this certification, Feathery partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers.

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. Feathery executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC.

"SOC 2 compliance is table stakes for vendors that want to build credibility with clients in all industries that manage sensitive customer data," said Eva Pittas, founder and COO, Laika. "Feathery is preparing for public launch and already being proactive and moving fast to show their commitment to SOC 2 and creating an overall culture of compliance."

This SOC 2 certification builds on the momentum that Feathery is achieving. In the past year, they have built a strong team, with customers in industries from ecommerce to fintech. The Feathery platform helps product teams create forms that are as flexible as code, with best-in-class tools, seamless automation, and easy launches.

About Feathery

Feathery is a low-code platform that helps product teams build highly customized forms for sign up, onboarding, and more. They're currently in private beta and working directly with startups looking to launch and iterate on these types of forms.

If you're a Feathery customer looking for a copy of the SOC 2 report, please reach out to support@feathery.io .

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

Media Contact for Laika:

Juliet Travis

Liftoff Communications

juliet@liftoffcommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE Laika