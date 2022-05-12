Encentive Integrates Celer's cBridge Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol

Enabling Encentive's community to launch turn-key DeFi modules across multiple blockchains

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn-key DeFi module builder Encentive has signed on with Celer to enable Encentive module builders to access Celer's best-in-class cross-chain token bridge, cBridge, expanding access to liquidity, including efficient and easy-to-use liquidity management tools and developer features such as general message bridging for DEXs and NFTs.

Encentive is poised to exponentially increase crypto adoption and everyday use cases with the Encentive DeFi Module Builder (EDMB). EDMB is a turn-key solution that enables community leaders, influencers, and enterprises to instantly create and customize modules for their own DeFi marketplaces for crypto tokens and NFTs, including capabilities for farming, staking, NFT market places, GameFi, OTC, etc. With these tools community leaders can dramatically increase the empowerment and growth potential of the communities they serve. With Encentive, anyone with a community following can create a DEX overnight and customize the DEX's properties to best serve and incentivize that community.

Encentive is also the first DeFi platform to enable decentralized fiat-to-crypto on/off ramps, allowing users to seamlessly employ DeFi functions that require crypto transactions from their wallet addresses as well as credit card payment options.

Celer's cBridge will enable instant transfer of tokens across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and more. Anyone can provide liquidity on cBridge or stake in cBridge's supporting pillar, the State Guardian Network, to share transaction fee earnings.. cBridge is entirely non-custodial and trust-free. That means users do not need to trust any cBridge node to make the crossing safe and smooth.

Encentive will empower users and organizations to incentivise their communities with sophisticated DeFi marketplace tools such as staked and farmed trading pairs, customized liquidity provider fees, native tokens & NFTs, airdrop functions, and user referral rewards. Moreover, as the Encentive ecosystems grow, an innovative model of shared liquidity bonded across all DEXs deployed on Encentive will give early stage projects a strong foundation for growth.

Celer is a blockchain interoperability protocol enabling a one-click user experience accessing tokens, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, governance, privacy solutions and more across multiple chains. Developers can build inter-chain-native dApps using the Celer Inter-chain Message SDK to gain access to efficient liquidity utilization, coherent application logic, and shared states. Users of Celer-enabled dApps will enjoy the benefits of a diverse multi-blockchain ecosystem with the simplicity of a single-transaction UX, all from a single chain.

Encentive enables code-free overnight deployment of peer-to-peer DeFi marketplaces starting from a community of one. Any individual or organization can establish the next great DeFi marketplace almost instantly, complete with farming and staking, fine-tuned to benefit and serve the governance needs and trading preferences of their own unique communities and missions. The Encentive DeFi Dex Builder gives users the power to build their own core teams and communities around their own style of incentives, setting and adjusting transaction fees, stake-pool interest, referral rewards, governance protocols, and more.

