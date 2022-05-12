Centerline Biomedical Launches Research and Development Collaboration with Air Force

Surgical navigation startup kicks off development of novel system leveraging augmented reality technology and novel nanoparticles for trauma resuscitation

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Biomedical, Inc. (Centerline) announced Thursday that the Cleveland-based startup company has launched work on a contract to apply its IOPS™ technology platform to service the needs of its collaborators at the 59th Medical Wing (59 MDW), the Air Force's premier healthcare, medical education and research, and readiness wing, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Centerline Research and Development (R&D) personnel are collaborating with researchers led by Lt. Col. Thomas Percival, Cardiothoracic Surgeon at the Air Force 59 MDW, 959th Medical Group at the Brooke Army Medical Center. The cross-disciplinary team is engaged in development of a multi-faceted solution intended to stabilize patients who have suffered injury causing non-compressible torso hemorrhage (NCTH) – bleeding from within the chest or belly which cannot be controlled with conventional tourniquet methods. NCTH is the leading cause of potentially preventable military trauma deaths, as well as a leading cause of death in civilian trauma cases such as motor vehicle collisions.

The team's solution combines a novel nanoparticle technology being developed at the 59 MDW with Centerline's innovative augmented reality (AR) electromagnetic navigation technology, which has been honored three consecutive years with the Defense TechConnect Innovation Award. The nanoparticles are designed to provide a caregiver with the ability to localize the area of injury, after which the AR goggles provide a means of navigating a resuscitative balloon inside the injured blood vessels, which can be inflated to control the bleeding. This experimental technology is slated for preclinical testing this calendar year.

This advanced R&D collaboration is being undertaken in the context of the company's commercial launch of its first FDA-cleared IOPS™ product. The Intra-Operative Positioning System is being used by vascular surgeons across the United States in aortic procedures while the company's R&D team continues to push the technology forward. "Our team is delighted to be collaborating with Dr. Percival and his colleagues at the Air Force," shared company CTO Vikash Goel, who has been selected three times to present at the Military Health System Research Symposium. "While we are already beginning to transform patient care in the minimally-invasive vascular surgery space, we see an opportunity here to improve how we handle life-threatening emergencies and help the Department of Defense serve the medical needs of those defending our country."

