Boys & Girls Clubs of America Partners with Saga Education on Evidence-Based Tutor Training Program

With support from Comcast NBCUniversal, Boys & Girls Clubs will train volunteers and staff to better support learners

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saga Education , the national nonprofit behind one of the most effective personalized tutoring programs in the country, has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to provide Saga Coach, an evidence-based tutor training program. The training will be delivered to more than 400,000 volunteers and staff to assist Club members with improving their grades.

(PRNewsfoto/Saga Education) (PRNewswire)

Saga Coach is a free, self-paced online training portal that covers the essential components of effective tutoring. The training is based on Saga's experience as a proven implementer of high-dosage, high-impact tutoring programs serving thousands of students in major U.S. school districts. The program offers 19 modules of self-paced training on key areas that make tutors successful, including building relationships with students and structuring an effective tutorial.

"Saga Coach provides tutors with the foundational skills needed to become effective tutors. It's a game-changer. Its impact is enormously effective and far-reaching, and it goes way beyond math. Our research has shown that young people see an overall improvement in grades and self-confidence," said Krista Marks, chief product officer for Saga Education.

Susan Ciavolino, education director of Boys & Girls Clubs, said, "It's our priority to support the local Boys & Girls Clubs with resources to support our youth, especially during the learning disruptions experienced during the pandemic. The partnership with Saga Education will be an important tool for volunteer recruitment, training, and curriculum needed to ensure that staff are equipped to address their needs."

"Boys & Girls Clubs support children all over the nation, and with Saga's success in tutoring, we saw it as a natural alignment of their respective work and our strategic imperative to advance digital equity. The training program is a valuable resource for teens to improve their learning and unlock their potential," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation.

"One of the primary hallmarks of our program is about building relationships," said A.J. Gutierrez, co-founder of Saga Education. "We offer personalized, consistent, caring and best-in-the-world tutorials for underserved youth. We can customize the online experience for organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs to fit their specific needs."

Research from the University of Chicago's Urban Lab shows that Saga has a significant impact on young people's learning levels. Students learn 2.5 years of math in one year, and math failure rates are reduced by 63%. In addition, non-math courses have shown improvement as well.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Saga Education

Saga Education is an evidence-based, personalized, in-school-day tutoring intervention designed to support students with math, to support them in generating confidence and academic strength to graduate high school and pursue their dreams. In 2020, the organization was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Educational Companies, recognized for its evidence-based, scalable tutoring model that serves students in high-need schools.

