The American Art Fair Celebrates Its 15th Year

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Art Fair is reborn in its fifteenth year with a permanent move to spring dates, opening American Art Week. A destination for curators, collectors, and the curious, the fair is known for presenting accessibly priced museum quality works offered by leading experts in 19th and 20th century American art. Free to the public from May 14-17, 2022 at the elegant New York City landmark: Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street.

Joseph Stella (American, 1877-1946), Sunflower, circa 1929, gouache on paper, 27 3/4 x 30 1/2 inches. Image courtesy of Somerville Manning Gallery at The American Art Fair, May 14-17 at Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street, New York City. Free admission to the Fair and lectures; visit theamericanartfair.com for details. (PRNewswire)

Women artists, artists of color, and overlooked or newly discovered artists are among the creators of the nearly 400 pieces on view from the Hudson River School painters, American Impressionists, Tonalists, American Illustrators, the Ashcan School, American Modernists, American Abstractionists, and for the first time, American Surrealists as well as Mexican and Latin American masters.

Continuing exhibitors are Alexandre Gallery, American Illustrators Gallery, Avery Galleries, Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts LLC, D. Wigmore Fine Art, Debra Force Fine Art, Inc., Forum Gallery, Hirschl & Adler Galleries, Inc., Kraushaar Galleries, Meredith Ward Fine Art, Questroyal Fine Art, LLC, and Thomas Colville Fine Art.

The fair's five new exhibitors, each with more than 40 years' expertise, deal in American Surrealism, American Sculpture, American Works on Paper, Mexican and Latin American art, and the Wyeth family: Francis M. Naumann Fine Art, Graham Shay 1857, Keny Galleries, Mary-Anne Martin Fine Art, and Somerville Manning Gallery.

The free lecture series begins on Saturday May 14 at 2pm, Burn the Gondolas: Sargent, Whistler, and American Art in Venice by Crawford Alexander Mann III, Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at Telfair Museums. And at 4 pm, Protests and Patronage: The Park Avenue Cubists and the Promotion of Abstract Art in America by Carol Troyen, Kristin and Roger Servison Curator Emerita of American Paintings at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

On Sunday, May 15 at 2 pm, The Transcendental Painting Group by Susan L. Aberth, Edith C. Blum Professor of Art History and Visual Culture and Coordinator of Theology Program at Bard College. And at 4pm, Milton Avery: In Retrospect by Erin Monroe, Krieble Curator of American Paintings and Sculpture at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Admission to the lectures is complimentary; seating is on a first-come basis. Masks are encouraged but not required except for the lectures. I.D. and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Visit www.theamericanartfair.com.

