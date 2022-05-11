Women Business Collaborative Announces 2022 Recipients of the CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award and the Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award

Women Business Collaborative Announces 2022 Recipients of the CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award and the Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the leading alliance of organizations, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business, today announced the recipients of the 2022 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award and the 2022 Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recipients.

(PRNewsfoto/Women Business Collaborative) (PRNewswire)

"The CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes corporate leaders whose efforts have made significant contributions to the advancement of diversity within their companies and increased opportunities for women in business roles," said WBC Chief Executive Officer Edie Fraser. "We are pleased to honor these extraordinary individuals who are leading by example in driving gender equity and diversity in the workplace," added Fraser.

The 2022 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity honorees are:

Julie Sweet – Accenture

Mike Kaufmann – Cardinal Health

Arvind Krishna – IBM

Patrick (Pat) Gelsinger – Intel Corporation

Nicolas Hieronimus – L'Oréal Group

Kathy Warden – Northrop Grumman Corporation

Ramon Laguarta – PepsiCo

Hans Vestberg – Verizon Communications

Rosalind "Roz" Brewer – Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Kristin Peck – Zoetis

The WBC Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes individual leaders who have implemented innovative change within their own communities and beyond.

The 2022 Trailblazer in Gender Equity & Diversity honorees are:

Sharon Bowen – Chair, New York Stock Exchange

Shelly Kapoor Collins – Partner, Sway Ventures and Founding Partner, Shatter Fund

Geena Davis – Academy Award Winning Actor; Founder & Chair, Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media

Margo Georgiadis – CEO-Partner, Flagship Pioneering

Sheila C. Johnson – Founder and CEO, Salamander Hotels & Resorts

Judy Woodruff – Anchor and Managing Editor, PBS NewsHour

"The Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award recognizes individual leaders who have implemented innovative change within their own communities and beyond," said WBC Chief Operating Officer Gwen Young. "These amazing women further gender equity and diversity in all they do, from uplifting those around them to cultivating an environment of inclusion. Their efforts have paved the way for women within their communities and for future generations of women leaders, and we are honored to recognize their contributions."

The award recipients will be honored at the WBC Action For Impact Annual Summit which will be held virtually September 21-22, 2022.

For more information on WBC, the 2022 awardees and to register for the Annual Summit, please visit www.wbcollaborative.org/a4isummit.

About Women Business Collaborative

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an alliance of over seventy women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information, please visit https://www.wbcollaborative.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative