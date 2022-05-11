STATEWIDE POLL REVEALS MULTI-ETHNIC VIEWS OF RACIAL DISCRIMINATION, PUBLIC SAFETY AND HIGHER EDUCATION:

NEARLY 3 IN 4 ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICANS WORRY ABOUT PUBLIC SAFETY; HIGHER EDUCATION VALUED BUT PERCEIVED TO BE NOT QUITE AFFORDABLE.

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As California reopens its economy and the fear of COVID-19 declines, Californians' dissatisfaction with crime and public safety has risen during the pandemic according to the most recent statewide poll conducted by the Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE), Hispanas Organized for Political Equality, and the Los Angeles Urban League, in partnership with the Los Angeles Times.

3 IN 4 ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICANS WORRY ABOUT BEING A VICTIM OF PHYSICAL VIOLENCE

In the first poll of this series in February 2020, 38% of APAs were dissatisfied with crime and public safety in their area. However, in 2022 that number has jumped to 57%, a 19% increase and the highest increase amongst all groups polled. The poll also shows that APAs continue to be the most worried about being the victim of physical violence or a hate crime (72%) and being verbally abused, mocked or harassed (63%). In addition, 60% of APAs are worried their children will be bullied or harassed at school as a result of their race or ethnicity. With almost 11,000 anti-Asian hate incidents reported nationwide from March 2020 to December 2021, the APA community continues to be impacted by the surge of anti-Asian hate incidents.

CALIFORNIA APA COMMUNITIES VALUE HIGHER EDUCATION BUT FIND CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES TO BE NOT QUITE AFFORDABLE

Although a majority of APA respondents believe that having a degree from a four-year college or university is valuable (79%), many also perceive the California public universities to be unaffordable – University of California (UC) system (52%) and California State University system (40%). The poll showed that this trend was true for all groups polled. All saw four year college as valuable (77%). However, 60% perceived the UC system and 55% perceived the CSU system to be not quite affordable.

These results indicate that many Californians are not aware of available financial aid and resources that can make higher education affordable. Outreach that targets different communities, including diverse Asian and Pacific Islander communities, can increase opportunities to get higher education degrees and increase economic mobility.

Nancy Yap, Executive Director of CAUSE states, "Asian and Pacific Islanders have the widest economic disparity of any racial group in the United States. It is necessary to provide in-language and culturally sensitive financial resources for our communities to make the dream of higher education a reality. It is also important to recognize that students are worried about being victims of physical violence and hate crime. Higher education institutions must provide resources for these students and create safer campuses."

APAS BELIEVE THEY WILL BE MORE ACCEPTED IN AMERICA IN THE FUTURE.

The poll indicated a heightened awareness of the discrimination the Asian Pacific American community faces. When asked if Asians or Pacific Islanders are discriminated against, 55% of Californians said "Frequently/Sometimes" in 2020. In 2022, that number jumped to 71%. However, despite the current fears around discrimination, APAs continue to believe that people who share their background, values, and culture will be more accepted in America in the future (67%), the highest of any group that was polled. 64% of APAs also believe the United States offers people of their racial and ethnic group an opportunity to get ahead.

"Asian and Pacific Islanders remain optimistic about being accepted in the future because they know they can be part of the changes that are happening today" says Charlie Woo, Board Chair of CAUSE. "Through organizations like CAUSE, we are seeing an increased interest in civic engagement and community collaboration in APA communities."

From an increase in Asian and Pacific Islander history curriculum to media coverage of anti-Asian hate incidents, there have been numerous efforts to create educational resources and conduct cross community conversations that strengthen long term solutions to prevent hate. By identifying that there is discrimination, efforts can be made to move towards building safer communities and implementing policies that can increase public safety for everyone.

