Samuel Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

OAKVILLE, ON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, a leading metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation.

The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are among the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

"The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth."

"Samuel is thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada's best managed private companies. I'd like to thank our team members for the critical role they've played," stated Colin Osborne, President and CEO of Samuel. "We owe our lasting success to the commitment of our team, the entrepreneurial spirit and values instilled in us by every generation of leadership, and our ability to constantly evolve as we've grown."

Samuel is a fifth generation, family-owned business with a proud history of business success reaching back to its founding in 1855. The company is highly diversified in the markets it serves, including the supply of metal and fabricated products, automation systems and 3D printed metal components, to customers throughout North America.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and the TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time.

