Minneapolis-Based North Market Recognized as a 2021 Mutual of America Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group recognized Pillsbury United Communities' North Market as an Honorable Mention recipient of its 2021 Community Partnership Award during a special event on May 10 at Mutual of America's headquarters in New York City.

(Second from right) Adair Mosley, President and CEO, Pillsbury United Communities, with (from left) Brian Severin, Senior Executive Vice President and CMO, Mutual of America Financial Group; Lisa Loughry, Chair, President and CEO, Mutual of America Foundation; and John Greed, Chairman, President and CEO, Mutual of America Financial Group. (PRNewswire)

Pillsbury United Communities received $50,000, as one of five nonprofit organizations selected for their outstanding contributions to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

In 2017, Pillsbury United Communities partnered with North Memorial Health to create North Market. This nonprofit grocery and wellness center is specifically designed to address the persistent food insecurity and health issues in the underserved community of North Minneapolis. What began as a community-centered conversation about food access in an area with just one supermarket to serve 67,000 residents, became a larger plan to help its residents understand and address significant, food-related health issues, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, that plague their community. Today, North Market serves as a community-based destination for health screening, culturally relevant health education and healthy food options.

"North Market continues to nourish and heal the residents of North Minneapolis," said Adair Mosley, President and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities. "Pillsbury United's five outdoor urban farms and one solar-powered hydroponic farm, plus other North Minneapolis community farmers, help to ensure year-round access to healthy produce."

John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group, said of the award winners, "The 2021 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that address the challenging social, emotional and physical issues faced by many individuals and families in their local communities. Through collaboration and exemplary leadership, these programs are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve, and we are honored to recognize them for their efforts."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 250 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Mutual of America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group