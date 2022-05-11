La Porte Community School Corporation to Clean and Filter the Air in Their School Buses

LA PORTE, Ind., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to improve air quality, La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) has partnered with Lumin-Air to install MERV-13 equivalent filters and UV-C in the district's school buses. The system will clean recirculated air, remove airborne contaminants, and maintain the safety of students and bus drivers.

Cary Brinkman, Transportation Director for LPCSC said "cleaning and filtering the air on our school buses is another layer of protection in helping to mitigate the spread of illness while better protecting our students and drivers." The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) urges limiting inhalation of diesel exhaust especially for children who still have developing pulmonary systems.

The Lumin-Air solution includes MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UV-C lights in an enclosure, which cleans and filters recirculated air throughout an occupied bus. It does not put ions, hydroxyl radicals, gases or harmful chemicals that claim to kill virus or bacteria cells into the air that people breathe. The UV-C is fully contained in an enclosure and safe for occupied spaces.

Dan Fillenwarth, Lumin-Air President, said "School buses have historically been the safest way to travel to and from school, but they are also the most densely occupied spaces in a school system with the poorest air quality."

LPCSC Superintendent, Dr. Mark Francesconi, stated, "We are excited to make a positive impact on the air quality of our buses. Thanks to Lumin-Air for all of their work and services which brought this project to fruition."

Indiana State Representative Jim Pressel, House District 20 affirmed, "Students and bus drivers spend a lot of time in close quarters with each other as they head to and from school. That's why I think adding this new technology is a positive step for all, and my hope is that this helps keep our kids in school, learning and thriving. I applaud La Porte's leadership on this issue and look forward to seeing the impact this makes in the future."

About La Porte Community School Corporation: LPCSC is a public school district located in La Porte, IN with 11 schools, serving over 6,500 students.

About Lumin-Air: Lumin-Air is committed to improving the air we breathe. Its mission is to improve people's lives by increasing effective ventilation in buildings and other high-density areas, especially including school buses and other mass transit vehicles. Lumin-Air seeks to improve filtration and supplement with proven air cleaners like UV-C to help clean the air, which is recommended by ASHRAE and the CDC for pathogen mitigation. Lumin-Air provides standard or custom engineered filtration and UV-C solutions to help create safe environments for employees, customers, and students. For more information: www.lumin-air.com

