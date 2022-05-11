King & Spalding Adds Three Partners to Trial and Global Disputes Practice in Miami

MIAMI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Brian Miller, Samantha Kavanaugh, and Ross Linzer have joined the firm's Miami office as partners in its Trial and Global Disputes practice group. Miller, Kavanaugh, and Linzer expand the firm's ability to serve clients' business and securities litigation needs from Miami, where the firm launched its office in February 2022.

"We are excited to welcome Brian, Samantha, and Ross to King & Spalding and for the contributions they will make to what the firm is building in Miami," said Randy Bassett, managing partner of the Miami office. "They are skilled and well-respected litigators with strong ties in the legal and business communities here and are an excellent cultural fit for our office, our firm, and our clients."

King & Spalding launched its Miami office in February with 12 partners spanning the firm's trial, transactional and governmental practices relocating there. The office also serves as a base of operations for the more than 50 K&S lawyers who are barred in Florida and regularly work on matters in the state.

"This new team expands our overall business and securities litigation offering for clients and is a key component of our Miami growth plan," said Andy Bayman, head of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "With Brian, Samantha, and Ross aboard, we broaden our ability to serve clients' Florida litigation needs, as well as to assist Florida-based clients with their litigation and other legal issues across the country."

Miller, Kavanaugh, and Linzer join King & Spalding from Akerman LLP.

"We have worked with excellent lawyers at King & Spalding over the years, and therefore were very excited to see that the firm has entered the Miami market. King & Spalding gives us a superior national platform on which to expand our practices, and we are excited about the opportunity to do that while collaborating with our new colleagues to grow the firm's presence in Miami," said Miller.

Brian Miller

Miller has over 25 years of experience representing individual and corporate clients in securities class action defense, internal investigations of whistleblower allegations, accounting fraud, fiduciary duties, SEC investigations, and commercial disputes. He has defended dozens of shareholder class actions alleging securities fraud, accounting fraud, and breach of fiduciary duty. Miller started his career at the SEC in Washington, D.C., where he served as special counsel to Commissioner Steven Wallman. He most recently served as Chair of Akerman's Securities Litigation practice and its Miami litigation department. He received his J.D., summa cum laude, from the School of Law at Case Western Reserve University and his undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from Walsh College.

Samantha Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh represents clients in securities class actions, internal investigations, and complex commercial litigation involving private equity matters, business torts, and contract disputes. She received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her undergraduate degree from George Mason University.

Ross Linzer

Linzer represents clients in complex commercial litigation with a strong focus on class action defense in state and federal courts. He also represents corporate directors and officers in shareholder class actions and has experience defending a variety of tort, environmental, and products liability cases. He received his J.D. and M.B.A. from Boston University and his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

