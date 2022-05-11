Irvine-Based HomeAid WORKS Program Recognized as a 2021 Mutual of America Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group recognized HomeAid® America's HomeAid® WORKS program as an Honorable Mention recipient of its 2021 Community Partnership Award during a special event on May 10 at Mutual of America's headquarters in New York City.

HomeAid America received $50,000, as one of five nonprofit organizations selected for their outstanding contributions to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

A leading nonprofit developer of housing and programmatic facilities, HomeAid America's mission is to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement and education. Launched in 2019, HomeAid WORKS is a workforce development program designed to address the need for more housing solutions and better-trained construction workers by linking job training and education with a pathway to secure, high-paying jobs in construction.

"HomeAid WORKS offers a road map to a better future for some of our country's most vulnerable individuals," said Scott Larson, CEO of HomeAid America. "In addition to Colorado, Portland and Los Angeles, two more affiliates have joined us, replicating the program in Houston and San Diego. With potential expansion to Austin and other affiliates across the nation, HomeAid WORKS is inspiring individuals from all walks of life to break the cycle of homelessness in America."

John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group, said of the award winners, "The 2021 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that address the challenging social, emotional and physical issues faced by many individuals and families in their local communities. Through collaboration and exemplary leadership, these programs are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve, and we are honored to recognize them for their efforts."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 250 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

