Genius Monkey Political Campaigns See 78% Win Rate Over Past 4 Election Cycles

TEMPE, Ariz., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year is on track to be a record year in political spending, which is a big deal, considering the 2019-2020 cycle reported more than $8 billion spent on political advertising. The 2022 midterm elections are already seeing an unprecedented amount of spending leading up to November.

The most important factor in most campaigns is name recognition, whether you're an individual candidate, a PAC, or a lobbyist for a bill or movement. Being visible and well-known can make or break an election.

Genius Monkey has a 78% win rate over the past 4 election cycles . Here are more features you get with Genius Monkey that you may not with other programmatic vendors:

Political Targeting:

Political leanings

Likely voters

Affected social groups

Media Consumption Targeting, which determines if a user is part of a political affiliation and/or has special interests that may indicate certain voting behavior

Audience Targeting and Audience Segments

Lookalike audiences

Direct voter matching with over 80% Match Rate

Cookie, email and IP targeting

Geo Targeting including congressional districts, geo fences and more

Same-day turnarounds, because we know political campaigns are time sensitive

Ability to handle any campaign size, from school district to national elections

Over a decade of involvement and data in the political programmatic space, with expertise in Display, Video, OTT/CTV, Audio, and more

Genius Monkey helps you eliminate any wasted ad spend by accurately targeting your most-likely voters , such as those who live in particular voting districts, visit specific websites or have searched certain topics/keywords.

Travis Champ, Genius Monkey COO, said, "Visibility wins elections, and Genius Monkey will make you visible! We are tailor built for political campaigns. Other platforms may offer political advertising as an add-on, but this is a main product offering for us. We have the experience, the right technology, industry leading political targeting, a live dashboard, and a team that can walk you through each step of the way."

You won't reach your entire audience without programmatic, and Genius Monkey is the ideal partner with powerful capabilities to bring you more impressions, better targeting, and big wins.

