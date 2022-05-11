FOUR SEASONS HOTEL WESTLAKE VILLAGE ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THE CENTER FOR HEALTH & WELLBEING

Luxury Southern California hotel blends renowned health experts with leading hospitality and award-winning amenities for a best-in-class wellbeing experience

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, a AAA Five Diamond hotel, recently announced the opening of the Center for Health & Wellbeing. This newest wellness integration further marks the luxury Hotel's distinction within next-gen health travel and leadership within the iconic Four Seasons brand.

Living well is the ultimate luxury. The food at the Center for Health & Wellbeing will nourish you; the retreats will challenge you, and the healing spa therapies will connect you with peace. Each step of your wellbeing will be tuned with Four Seasons craftsmanship and care. (PRNewswire)

The Center for Health & Wellbeing Located on-site the sprawling 12-acre Hotel, the Center for Health & Wellbeing's accredited experts provide a time-tested approach to health through expert consultations, skill-based workshops and wellbeing classes aimed at achieving sustained optimum health. Each service is guided by the philosophy that wellbeing is rooted in the five tenets of health: nutrition, life balance, medically-sound data, fitness and healing spa therapies. With this philosophy, the Center's on-site registered dietitians, exercise physiologists, clinical psychologists and mindfulness teachers work with each guest to define, achieve, and maintain guests' health goals.

Guests who experience the Center for Health & Wellbeing can do so in a variety of ways. From targeted retreats to flexible wellbeing stays to day passes and a la carte experiences, memberships and corporate retreats, all health services are paired with the luxurious amenities and personalized care Four Seasons is known for.

RETREATS

The four-day, three-night health retreats are designed by experts based on the latest science and technology to drive individual results. Guests can choose from three fine-tuned retreats: Sustainable Weight Loss, Optimum Performance, Spa & Beauty.

All Retreats include

Pre-Program individual consultation with a Program Advisor

All Meals and Snacks provided by the Wellness Kitchen

One 60-minute Spa treatment

One Body Composition Analysis

Daily Group Workshops and Workouts

One-On-One private consultations and/or services (specific consultations based on area of focus)

Guided Hikes through the Santa Monica Mountains and Malibu Coastline

Daily Guided Morning Meditations

Wellness Kitchen Hands-On Cooking Classes

Wellness Kitchen Cookbook

Unlimited Access to our State-of- the-art Fitness Center and Group Classes during retreat dates

4 Days, 3 Nights, All-inclusive

Prices starting at $5,900.00 per person | Retreats begin June 2022

"Wellness is not solely the absence of illness, it is the presence of abundant mental and physical energy that we can use to enjoy life to its fullest", explains Akram Alkawasmeh, Executive Director of Wellbeing. "Our integrated retreats teach guests how to discover this holistic aspect to wellbeing and apply these practices at home. A long weekend retreat with Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village can become transformative and life changing."

WELLBEING DAY PASSES

For a day of restorative balance and mental wellbeing, guests can experience a day pass to Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village which includes:

Access to daily group wellbeing classes and workshops lead by accredited experts

Access to spa facilities, the state-of-the-art fitness center and pools

Balanced wellness lunch served poolside

One Wellness Elective from the fitness, mind-body or nutrition services

Prices started at $350 | Available Spring 2022

WELLBEING STAYS

Whether the intention is to escape for an overnight of wellness or check-in for a week-long journey, customized overnight experiences are available. The Center of Health & Wellbeing's team of planning specialists guide guests in creating a personalized stay.

A sample itinerary can be found by clicking here.

Prices starting at $2,900.00 per person

MEMBERSHIPS

For the ultimate club experience, guests can join a monthly membership at the Center for Health & Wellbeing. Memberships include:

Daily access to spa facilities, exclusive gym, and wellbeing classes

Discounts on spa, wellness, food and beverage

One Spa treatment per month

Two complimentary cabanas per year

Five complimentary a la carte wellbeing services in the first year

Complimentary self-parking

CORPORATE RETREATS

The Center for Health & Wellbeing can transform a standard corporate retreat into an innovative gathering for fresher minds and bodies. These private retreats are adaptable for organizations seeking to integrate wellness into the entire program. From group activities, renowned guest lecturers and personalized group meals, Four Seasons hospitality paired with the Center for Health & Wellbeing's philosophy will lead to innovative ideas and stronger teams.

MEET THE EXPERTS

The team of accredited experts is here with you every step of the way. With practical insights, caring support and thoughtful guidance, the team at the Center for Health & Wellbeing is a collection of talented and passionate individuals who are committed to helping you achieve optimum health. Meet the experts by clicking here.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL WESTLAKE VILLAGE

As one of LA's best destinations, Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village is a southern California Oasis, set between the bustle of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara's wine country, just north of Malibu's famous beaches. It is here that recreation, rolling hills, sandy beaches and Southern California's best climate meet a wealth of resort activities, wellness and culinary experiences to relax, reconnect, renew and recharge. Once guests discover Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, they want to come back again and again. The resort-style property is set amidst 12 acres of exotic gardens, featuring a dramatic waterfall and a gorgeous adult's only serenity pool. Inspired by the tranquil elements of Southern California's coast, and the classic era of old-Hollywood glam, Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village is an idyllic getaway.

