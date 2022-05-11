Fairtility Names 20-Year Clinical Embryology Veteran Dr. Cristina Hickman as VP of Clinical Affairs

Dr. Hickman's Extensive Expertise in Reproductive Technology and Embryology To Serve as Boon to Improve the IVF Patient Journey Through Fairtility's Transparent AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility , the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes, announced the appointment of Dr. Cristina Hickman as VP of Clinical Affairs. Dr. Hickman is a leading expert in clinical embryology with 20 years of experience in reproductive technology research and 10 years devoted to creating and establishing IVF laboratories globally.

"Fairtility is the only company in the IVF space that is opening up the Black Box of AI with its transparent AI decision support tool," said Dr. Cristina Hickman. "I was drawn to Fairtility's explainable AI which outlines the why of the data with biological information. Knowing the 'why' assists and supports IVF professionals at various decision-making junctures in the IVF process, changing the conversation between clinicians and prospective parents enduring the costly and highly emotional IVF journey. In a field where patients are so often told there is no clinical reason why a round of IVF didn't work, Fairtility is building greater trust – trust of embryologists in the possibilities AI brings to this field, and trust between clinicians and prospective parents."

Known worldwide and respected in the sphere of infertility and clinical embryology, Dr. Hickman is a sought-after lecturer. She has presented her meaningful research across the globe, lecturing at ESHRE, Alpha, ASRM, ASPIRE, Fertility, UEARS among other key conferences in the IVF field. Dr. Hickman published the first paper describing a relationship between blastocyst and morphokinetics and ploidy, and her published research findings have contributed to numerous books and scientific journals including Nature, Fertility & Sterility and Human Reproduction. Dr. Hickman served as the Head of Embryology at The Boston Place Clinic where she developed the world's first IVF clinic designed around time-lapse technology, offering time-lapse to all patients. She also established Aria Fertility, the first completely cloud based and fully digitized fertility clinic in the world and has served as a consultant to over 250 fertility clinics globally.

"Embryologists are longing for a solution that will bring standardization, accuracy, and greater efficiency to their significantly emotional and impactful work. In the embryology lab, we are essentially the first babysitter, carefully maintaining and protecting the potential of life at its earliest stages. We feel a sense of responsibility to our patients as they fulfill their dreams of becoming parents," added Dr. Hickman.

Fairtility's proprietary AI algorithms for optimal embryo selection demonstrated their efficacy in a study, recently published in Nature's Scientific Reports, finding increased accuracy compared to the existing FDA approved system and human embryo graders. Fairtility's AI-based tool, CHLOE™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos), aims to assist and support embryologists by bringing visibility to their work and to prospective parents while offering state of the art data-science to IVF clinics worldwide.

"Fairtility is excited to welcome the highly accomplished, Dr. Cristina Hickman as VP of Clinical Affairs. Dr. Hickman brings our team unparalleled experience, insight, and a true patient-centric approach, along with a deep understanding of embryology practices around the world," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairtility.

About Fairtility

Fairtility is powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) through transparent AI to improve outcomes. Equipping clinicians and their patients with unparalleled visibility into IVF treatment, CHLOE™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos) is the first and only transparent AI-based decision support tool that provides clinicians with complete visibility into the clinical and laboratory parameters that make up data output to help improve IVF outcomes. Beginning with CHLOE EQ™, a proprietary embryo grading platform, Fairtility is on a path to expand CHLOE™'s application to span the full IVF journey - from infertility cause assessment through transfer optimization. To learn more about Fairtility™ or schedule a demo, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

