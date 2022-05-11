Demandbase Recognized with Four "Top Rated" Awards by TrustRadius

Company Earns High Ratings from Customers for its Account-Based Marketing, Sales Intelligence, Intent, and Market Intelligence Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces that TrustRadius has recognized it with four Top Rated awards. Demandbase received the honor in the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , Intent Data , Market Intelligence , and Sales Intelligence categories. This is the second year in a row that Demandbase has received TrustRadius' Top Rated awards. It's a testament to the way in which its technology scores high with customers for its functionality, ease of use, and ability to drive results.

Demandbase.com (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase) (PRNewswire)

"There's no greater compliment for us as a company — or for our products — than to receive Top Rated awards in these important categories," says Jon Miller, chief marketing officer of Demandbase. "The fact that these awards are purely driven by vetted customer ratings means that we're doing our job of equipping B2B companies with what they need to execute a successful go-to-market. Thank you to our customers for your support and trust in us, and to TrustRadius for the recognition."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B industry's gold standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. The methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here .

"Demandbase won Top Rated Awards in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), Intent Data, Market Intelligence, and Sales Intelligence software categories in 2022," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Demandbase earned these Top Rated awards based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius value the intent data insights, account-level analytics, automation, accuracy of contact information, account targeting early in the buying cycle, and as a source of truth for market insights and customer prospecting."

To learn more about Demandbase, and to see its full ratings on TrustRadius, please visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/demandbase/reviews .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demandbase