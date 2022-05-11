Communication Technology Services (CTS) Partners with MicroSeismic to Deploy a High-Performance Private LTE Wireless Network at a Florida Industrial Facility

CTS designed, deployed, and operates a CBRS-based private wireless network that provides high-speed data communications to MicroSeismic's sinkhole formation detection system

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Technology Services (CTS), an in-building and industrial connectivity solution provider, announced commercial operation of a Private LTE Wireless Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) covering a large industrial facility in Florida in support of sinkhole detection work being performed by MicroSeismic, Inc. MicroSeismic is a leader in passive seismic data acquisition and analysis. Their KarstAlert® technology is used to detect subtle shifts in underground rock formations that may signal sinkhole formation and growth. The data carried by the private LTE network enables MicroSeismic to continuously monitor underground movement before a sinkhole opens to the surface, allowing for timely intervention to mitigate the hazard. By leveraging CTS's NaaS offering, MicroSeismic gets the speed, reliability and security of a private cellular network while leveraging CTS's expertise in mobile network design, installation, and network operations.

The private wireless network employs LTE technology and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) radio spectrum to create a high-speed, secure network. The CBRS private wireless network provides the communication backbone for the MicroSeismic detection stations. These stations generate enormous amounts of real-time data that needs to be cost-effectively delivered to the MicroSeismic datacenter for analysis. Typical of other CTS private wireless Network-as-a-Service deployments, the scope of the project included designing and engineering the radio coverage, constructing the infrastructure, turning up the network elements, and then providing 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management, and operations of the network.

MicroSeismic tried a variety of proprietary and public wireless networks before engaging the wireless experts at CTS. The amount of area requiring coverage is typically beyond the capabilities of Wi-Fi. Even if sufficient signal strength had been available in these remote locations, public cellular service from traditional cellular operators would have been cost prohibitive due to the amount of data transmitted.

Jerry (JD) Driskell, Operations Supervisor at MicroSeismic, explained, "Finding a wireless communication solution that provides high volume data collection in remote locations has been a real challenge for us. We turned to CTS to create a private wireless network that met our complex requirements. Following the success at the first site, we're already in the planning phase for our next CTS network."

Dean Fresonke, CTS Vice President, Channel Development, added, "MicroSeismic is the industry leader in high-resolution acoustic monitoring. Their technology can solve the mission-critical task of detecting sinkhole development in time to make an appropriate response. We value the opportunity to solve MicroSeismic's communications challenges."

CTS (Communication Technology Services) provides custom, carrier-grade connectivity solutions for enterprises and mobile network operators, solving and managing the most complex networking challenges. Leveraging our advanced design and network operations centers, CTS provides our customers with industry-leading customer service. Our ability to design, build, run and support connectivity solutions that power our customers' mission-critical applications is unmatched.

Founded in 2003, MicroSeismic, Inc. is the leading provider of passive seismic data acquisition and event description utilizing surface , near-surface , and downhole arrays. The company operates in 18 countries and holds over 35 patents.

