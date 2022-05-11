Charles Thayne Capital and Shaun Ritchie Acquire nClouds to Tap Industry Growth in Modern Cloud Operations

nClouds: Fast-Growth Solution Provider, Top MSP

SALT LAKE CITY and CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Thayne Capital ("CTC") ( charlesthayne.com ), a growth-oriented and technology-focused private investment firm, announced today alongside CEO partner Shaun Ritchie, that it has acquired nClouds ( nclouds.com ), a leading provider of managed cloud services.

nClouds has deep expertise in helping organizations build and manage cloud infrastructure on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, nClouds serves start-up, small and medium business (SMB), and enterprise customers across a range of industries. A customer-first, engineering-led culture has earned nClouds a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 83 – twice the industry average for the segment. nClouds' customers include Alation, E. & J. Gallo, Lucid Group, Shell, Siden, State of California, among others.

The company has deep expertise in helping organizations build and manage cloud infrastructure on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Notably, nClouds is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and has advanced skills in the areas of DevOps, cloud migration, and modernization, including infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), containerization, and serverless computing. Gartner, Inc. forecasts IaaS to experience the highest end-user spending growth in 2022 at 30.6%.

Shaun Ritchie will lead nClouds as its CEO in its next phase of growth. Mr. Ritchie is an experienced operator and entrepreneur who has founded and run multiple successful technology companies. Scott Jensen, Kelly Chamberlain, and Adam Wardel will also join the nClouds management team in executive roles. Jatinder "JT" Giri, nClouds' co-founder, will remain with the company as an advisor.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the nClouds team," said Mr. Ritchie. "JT has built an exceptional organization with differentiated delivery capabilities and scalable process that maintains superior quality. The addition of Scott, Kelly, and Adam to the talented team already in place will allow us to accelerate growth and deliver even more value to customers."

Brian Gornick, Co-founder and Managing Partner of CTC, added, "We believe that we are still in the early innings of the transition to the public cloud, and we expect high growth rates in the sector to continue. We couldn't be more excited about the team we are partnering with and the opportunities ahead for nClouds."

"I am excited about the acquisition," said Ameya Talwalkar, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Cequence Security, an nClouds customer. "nClouds has built a successful business model based on a customer-first culture, outstanding customer experience, and technical skills – and a close relationship with AWS that has enabled them to bring enormous value to our cloud journey. The relationship with CTC and an expanded, seasoned leadership team enables this model to scale rapidly."

About Charles Thayne Capital

Charles Thayne Capital ("CTC") is a leading growth-oriented investment firm focused on market-leading technology and technology-enabled companies. CTC provides minority and majority investment capital to companies that are at a significant inflection point in their growth journey. The firm's investment strategy is rooted in backing strong leaders and leveraging data science to make well-informed strategic decisions. For more information, please visit www.charlesthayne.com .

About nClouds

nClouds is an award-winning, technology-enabled provider of cloud and DevOps services. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions on the cloud that enable organizations to deliver innovation faster. nClouds provides services in the areas of modern cloud operations, DevOps, cloud migration, site reliability engineering (SRE), data & analytics, 24/7 support, and staff augmentation. The company is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and a leading public cloud MSP. For more information, visit nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds .

AWS credentials: nClouds is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Solution Provider Program Partner, AWS Well-Architected Partner, AWS Immersion Days Partner, AWS Marketplace Seller, and Authorized Commercial Reseller. nClouds has also achieved AWS Consulting Competency Status in DevOps, Data & Analytics, Migration, and SaaS.

Industry recognition: CRN MSP 500 - Pioneer 250 (2022), CRN Fast Growth 150 - #10 Fastest-Growing IT Solution Provider in North America (2021) at 235%, ChannelE2E MSP 250 (2021), CRN MSP 500 - Pioneer 250 (2021), ChannelE2E MSP 250 (2020), HfS Research Hot Vendor 2018, and DevOps Dozen 2017 - Best New DevOps Solutions Company.

