CGI provides $1 million in humanitarian aid and support for Ukrainians

MONTRÉAL, QC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI has worked to raise emergency funding for Ukrainians in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and to engage in numerous grassroots initiatives to provide critical services and resources. The company donated $1 million through employee donations and company contributions, and is partnering with organizations to provide support for people remaining in Ukraine and to help resettle refugees, including engaging in proactive recruitment initiatives.

"Since the unfolding of the tragic events happening in Ukraine, our teams around the world have had a strong desire to help those affected through ongoing aid, including donations, volunteer time and a range of grassroot activities," said President and Chief Executive Officer George Schindler. "Partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross enabled us to quickly mobilize monetary donations to best reach and support those in need."

"Although CGI does not have offices in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus and is not experiencing a direct business impact, we do have employees who are from Ukraine or who have family there," shared Julie Godin, Co-Chair of the Board and Executive Vice-President of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development. "As part of our core values and culture, we always want to do our part to help those in need. We will continue to do everything we can to help alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the tragic events in Ukraine."

In addition to the donation of $1 million, CGI professionals around the world are partnering with government and community organizations to assist Ukrainians in the following ways:

Collecting and distributing clothing, food and medical supplies for arriving refugees

Welcoming refugees into their homes or arranging for free local accommodations

Providing education and reskilling support

Offering language courses

Building or enabling platforms that match needs and suppliers

Donating laptops so that refugees can continue their schooling, apply for jobs, and stay connected

Delivering supplies at the Ukraine border for those in need and driving families to safe locations

Helping refugees find employment as they begin to settle into new communities

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

