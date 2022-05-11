Can You Trust the Ed Tech Used by Your School?

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools buy a variety of education technology products. Not all of them can be trusted.

Does your school select products that are certified to have a research-based design and vetted as privacy secure?

A recent poll commissioned in the United Kingdom by Teacher Tapp revealed that 79 percent of teachers there don't trust company claims. They want proof.

Digital Promise awards its Research-Based Design Product Certification to products that prove their design is based on scientific research about how students learn. The certification is a rigorous and reliable signal for schools and families.

IMS Global Learning Consortium reviews app privacy to ensure student data is safeguarded. Its TrustEd Apps Seal signals that vetted applications demonstrate responsible practices for secure data use, collection, and sharing.

Boom Learning was designed with student learning research and privacy in mind.

"We are parents and teachers first. From day one, our design has been grounded in best-in-class learning research. We love being near the famous I-Labs Institute for Learning & Brain Science at the University of Washington," Mary Oemig, founder of Boom Learning, explains. "When young, our children participated in several of their studies."

Eric Oemig, Mary's husband and cofounder, adds, "We also believe children have a right to leave their mistakes behind as they grow into adults. We built our app with that in mind. If data makes it into the wild of the Internet, it never goes away."

With so many products clamoring for teacher and parent attention, Boom Learning submitted to third-party review. Mary explains, "It is no longer enough to ask a user to rely on our word. With so many companies competing for school attention, third-party reviews provide assurances that companies mean what they say."

The IMS TrustEd Apps Seal and the Digital Promise Research-Based Design Certification help schools and parents select products that put learners first. Boom Learning has earned the Research-Based Design Product Certification from Digital Promise and the TrustEd Apps Seal and Data Privacy Certification from IMS Global.

"Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn," says Christina Luke Luna, Chief Learning Officer, Pathways and Credentials at Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Research-Based Design Product Certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development. Congratulations to Boom Learning for demonstrating that research informs product design!"

About Boom Learning

Boom Learning has been a trusted partner for schools and teachers since 2016, providing gamified learning supplements that engage students and personalize learning. With over 400,000 pre-made Boom Cards in the Boom Store, educators can find activities to personalize learning for their students. Teachers and specialists can also make their own Boom Cards to share with colleagues or sell to other educators. Learn more by visiting wow.BoomLearning.com.

