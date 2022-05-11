Bob Weiner Team Articles on Olympic Questions, Jan 6 Comm & GA Prosecutor, Re-Up House Aging Committee, Ukraine Food Airlift

Midstream Report 2022 by Former White House Spokesman Bob Weiner and Team

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former White House spokesman Robert Weiner and his team have produced several recent op-eds that they would like to share broadly. The first is by Weiner and policy analyst Adjanni Ramos, published in the Salt Lake Tribune, on how the International Olympic Committee must answer questions including why the Olympics didn't allow parents to attend and support their children's events in Beijing, given the Olympics are for the "education of youth" and teen mental health often requires parents' support as Simone Biles and Shaun White both said. The article also questions why the Games did not ban Russian athletes with the evidence of state-sponsored doping even before the Ukraine invasion, and allowed drugged skater Kamila Valieva to compete. The second, by Weiner and senior policy analyst Ben Lasky in OpEdNews (ranked H1 as the #1 op-ed in the nation) is about how the Jan. 6 Committee and Georgia prosecutor must go bold, public, soon and includes the authors' question and answer with Speaker Pelosi agreeing and asserting the country must get "the truth." Their third, in the Miami Herald, the country's leading aging population center paper, is about how the House should reinstate the House Aging Committee. Last, they wrote a piece featured in OpEdNews about how it's time for a Berlin-like food and medicine airlift and supply route in Ukraine. All 2022 op-eds and radio-TV interviews—in particular London Times Radio and Main Street Radio Network-- are below as well.

Op-eds

***April 25, 2022-- Questions Facing Future Olympics; Beijing Issues Remain by Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos in the Salt Lake Tribune https://www.sltrib.com/opinion/commentary/2022/04/25/robert-weiner-adjanni/

(If link does not work go to http://weinerpublic.com/20220425.pdf )

***April 13, 2022 -- "Go Bold but Go to Public Hearings Now by Jan 6 Committee And GA Prosecutor" -- by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky in OpEdNews as H1 (1st lead op-ed nationwide)

***March 21, 2022 -- "Florida's Claude Pepper was a giant in Congress. It should restore his committee on aging by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky in the Miami Herald

***March 19, 2022 -- "Time for Berlin-Like Airlift of Food and Medicine to Major Ukraine Cities, Especially Kyiv" -- by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky in OpEdNews

***January 21, 2022—"Get It Done! Go for Individual Victories on Child Credit, Drugs, Climate, Home Care, Pre-K, College..."—by Robert Weiner and August Clarke, ranked H1 by OpEdNews (1st lead op-ed nationwide)

***January 14, 2022—"GA Trump Prosecutor Plea Deal: No Jail for not Running for Office?" by Robert Weiner, Ben Lasky and Madison DeFrancesco in OpEdNews as H2 (2nd lead op-ed nationwide)

Media

***March 28, 2022 -- Interviewed live on London Times Radio (and livestream TV via zoom), with host Carole Walker, producer Rufus Gray, concerning Biden-Ukraine statement, national politics, and midterm elections | Audio on SoundCloud

***March 3, 2022 -- Interviewed live on Main Street Radio Network Alan Nathan Show, 200 stations via Salem Radio, guest host Joseph Patterson.

***January 6, 2022, at 6:30 PM -- "Capitol Discussion," host Steve Merrill on London Times Radio -- panel discussion about Trump and January 6 implications -- We suggested prosecutor plea deal of Trump not running again in exchange for no prison time | Audio on SoundCloud | Original

Full list of published opeds: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds

Contact: Bob Weiner and Ben Lasky

weinerpublic@comcast.net

202-306-1200

View original content:

SOURCE Robert Weiner Associates